In sharp and meaningful contrast to all advanced economies, American homeowners, farmers and students are substantially burdened by damaging credit policies and crushing real estate and farm land taxes
As an economic/diplomatic historian, this shocking fact was put into a clearer focus for me in 1987, three years after the 1980-84 farm crisis.
I met a top German parliamentarian, an expert on international monetary policy and a CEO of a Frankfurt bank. In preparation for his U.S. speaking tour, his office had asked for my assessment of the socio-economic conditions of American college students. I submitted a long report that included, among other elements, concern for the evolving student debts and the savings and loan bankruptcies.
It prompted an invitation to meet him.
Having been for years a financial aid counseling assistant for graduate students at two universities in the late 1960s and early ’70s, I started to worry about student debts and was puzzled why Germany and Europe did not have high student debts nor hundreds of banking failures nor many farm and home foreclosures.
Our long conversation ranged from the high rate of banking failures in the U.S. versus the relative absence of the same in Germany, real estate and farm taxes, and the terrible farm crisis.
I asked him directly why Germany doesn’t have similar severe problems. His answer was stunningly simple. German law requires banks and businesses to value their asset at the original purchase price or original cost of construction — not at the current market price.
Valuing farms and homes at current market prices and then extending credit on that basis was among the top causes of the 1980s Iowa farm crisis. Once farm prices collapsed to half of the market value, the four-year-long agricultural burden exploded.
Germany universities charge no tuition, do not recruit nor have spectator sports. They serve the productivity of the economy and thus avoid heavy student debts, too.
Irresponsible financial and monetary policies spread nationwide across the U.S. and characterized the savings and loan crisis and contributed decisively to the subprime mortgage that caused Great Recession of 2007. Credit and debt were not backed soundly by collateral. Low interest rates and 100% financing brewed another global economic crisis. Essentially, mortgages were transferred from those who knew the risk the most — i.e., local bankers — to those who knew it the least — i.e., those who bought the collateralized debt obligation on Wall Street like hotcakes.
All along, students continued to be recruited and overloaded with debt in spite of the fact that about 40% of college grads have jobs for which no degree is required.
Presently, severe debt problems continue to grow and will cause another economic catastrophe. The use of current market price for credit allocation continues and student debts, corporate debts and credit cards debts, among others debts, exceed previous record levels.
Add the federal debt and the exploding budget deficit and it does not augur well.
To prevent another credit/debt catastrophe, it would be highly beneficial to require valuing assets for credit assignments at the original purchasing price or cost of construction. That would stabilize economic processes and, lo and behold, would also make an indirect contribution to restraining inflation. And admission to universities should be based upon merit and the needs of the economy.
Above all, homeowners and farmers must be relieved from the highest real estate and farm taxes of all advanced economies. They are in fact between 10 and 25 times — not percent! — higher than in Germany, where only the lot is taxed and not the home itself, thus not penalizing remodeling or even maintaining homes.
These taxes should be reduced massively and the revenue shortfall can be made up through a combination of sin taxes, possible value-added taxes on non-necessities and transaction taxes on share trading, etc. If so, the crushing long-term burdens on homeowners, farmers and students would finally be reduced.