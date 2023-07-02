This Independence Day, we should thank America’s founders for their wisdom in establishing our Constitution — most importantly their recognition that fundamental, individual human rights come from God, not man, and are therefore inviolable. Then, perhaps discerning that some people need things spelled out to make them clear, they enshrined the individual right to freedom of religion and conscience in the first of the 10 constitutional amendments that make up our Bill of Rights.
Apparently, they weren’t clear enough. Recurring attempts are being made to force religious institutions and private businesspersons to violate their religious convictions if they wish to provide charitable or commercial services to the public. Left-wing groups like the ACLU and the radical SPLC are rabidly intolerant of those living according to the principles of Judeo-Christian morality and would restrict religious liberty to freedom of worship.
Those with religious faith have been reasonably fortunate so far. Courts have rejected most challenges to religious liberty. But religious freedom — and other individual rights — hang by the thinnest of threads. Those valuing individual liberties should thank those voters in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan, who carried President Trump past Hillary Clinton in 2016, resulting in three “originalists” (i.e., those believing the Constitution means only what was written) on the Supreme Court instead of what likely would have been three liberals who view our Constitution as a “living document” to be modified in accordance with so-called elite opinion and “modern” (i.e., progressive) values.
Obamacare’s abortifacient edict is one decree that clashes with some religious beliefs, including some religiously affiliated hospitals and those of an order of nuns who provide care for the elderly poor, and has led to costly litigation against Christian-operated businesses who oppose that edict and other aspects of that legislation.
Another source of persistent challenges to the public exercise of religion emerged after the 2014 Obergefell v. Hodges gay marriage ruling. Justice Clarence Thomas prophetically called the 2015 case of Kentucky county clerk Kim Davis (who refused to sign a marriage license for a same-sex couple), “a stark reminder of the consequences” of the marriage decision. He wrote, “those with sincerely held religious beliefs will find it increasingly difficult to participate in society without running afoul” of the case “and its effect on other antidiscrimination laws.”
Indeed. Those “running afoul” of the court-imposed Obergefell decision included Colorado businesses Masterpiece Cake Shop and website designer 303 Creative — not because they refused to serve LGBT persons, but because they declined to use their creative talents to produce works their religious beliefs viewed as endorsing, celebrating, or promoting wrongful, self-destructive life choices. The Supreme Court set things right, ruling in the website designer’s favor on Friday.
Moreover, some religiously based foster care and adoption services have lost their licenses by following the tenets of their faith on this issue. Some people seem less interested in helping children and the poor than in forcing religious organizations and faith-based businesses to comply with the moral mandates of the sexual revolution or the politically correct dogmas of the activist left.
Most of this wrangling is unnecessary. America can accommodate both secular and religious institutions. It’s estimated there are over 3,000 adoption agencies in the U.S., both public and private, and over 6,000 hospitals, only a small percentage of which are religiously affiliated. As for cake shops, web designers and nearly every other commercial business, free-market capitalism (also threatened) provides plenty of competitive alternatives for whatever the public demands. The state shouldn’t force religious institutions and people of faith to compromise on conscience, jeopardizing services to people in need.
Giese is retired from Jim Giese Commercial Roofing. His email address is jimgiese@me.com.