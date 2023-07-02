This Independence Day, we should thank America’s founders for their wisdom in establishing our Constitution — most importantly their recognition that fundamental, individual human rights come from God, not man, and are therefore inviolable. Then, perhaps discerning that some people need things spelled out to make them clear, they enshrined the individual right to freedom of religion and conscience in the first of the 10 constitutional amendments that make up our Bill of Rights.

Apparently, they weren’t clear enough. Recurring attempts are being made to force religious institutions and private businesspersons to violate their religious convictions if they wish to provide charitable or commercial services to the public. Left-wing groups like the ACLU and the radical SPLC are rabidly intolerant of those living according to the principles of Judeo-Christian morality and would restrict religious liberty to freedom of worship.

Giese is retired from Jim Giese Commercial Roofing. His email address is jimgiese@me.com.