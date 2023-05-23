We’re instituting a change at the Telegraph Herald that we’ve thought about and debated for years — make that decades. Beginning today, we will no longer allow readers to comment on stories on our website.

Both I and my predecessor, longtime Executive Editor Brian Cooper, have written many times in this space about the issues and challenges surrounding reader-comments sections both on TelegraphHerald.com and on other news websites. I can tell you that policing those comments is difficult, at times demoralizing and a drain on resources.

Gilligan is a 30-plus-years veteran of the Telegraph Herald and has been executive editor since 2017. Email her at amy.gilligan@thmedia.com.