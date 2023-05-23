We’re instituting a change at the Telegraph Herald that we’ve thought about and debated for years — make that decades. Beginning today, we will no longer allow readers to comment on stories on our website.
Both I and my predecessor, longtime Executive Editor Brian Cooper, have written many times in this space about the issues and challenges surrounding reader-comments sections both on TelegraphHerald.com and on other news websites. I can tell you that policing those comments is difficult, at times demoralizing and a drain on resources.
When such forums were established more than 20 years ago, naive editors such as me thought it could be a great opportunity for readers to engage in social discourse and lively discussion, exchanging ideas and opinions. In reality, reader comments sections rapidly descended into flame-throwing cesspools of ugliness, spreading negativity at best and bullying and inaccuracies at worst.
That means editors need to babysit the commenters, deleting those who take swings that are low blows, resort to name-calling or worse. We don’t have the resources to preview every comment before they go live. Instead we review them periodically and watch for those that are flagged by employees or other readers.
We learned early on that we could not allow comments on any police or courts story because that quickly led to libelous, racist, sexist and generally ignorant remarks on the part of commenters. Sounds harsh, I know, but it’s the truth.
Media outlets have taken steps in an attempt to improve the tone and tenor of the comments sections while still encouraging and permitting spirited discussion and debate, even (and especially) when the media outlet might disagree with the opinion or the manner in which it is expressed. However, more and more news outlets have thrown in the towel and removed their comments sections entirely.
For a while, we tried out another approach to curb bad behavior. We converted to Facebook as the platform for reader remarks, so commenters were identified through their Facebook profiles. Guess what happened. Some people went to the lengths of creating a fake Facebook account just so they could continue to state their opinions anonymously. Makes you wonder — if your reasoning is sound and your facts accurate, why would you need to be anonymous?
At any rate, a year or more ago, Facebook changed its administration process, and we no longer had a way to moderate the comments. So we went back to the old way, and we’re back to anonymous comments for the most part.
In fact, the majority of the comments come from a handful of people who sling insults back and forth and are generally negative and rude. So I’m calling a truce. Not anymore, not on TelegraphHerald.com. There’s a whole internet out there if your goal is to pick fights and start vitriol.
We post links to most of our stories on Facebook, so that provides an opportunity for people to make decent comments. Nearly every week when we share our “Love that Lasts” feature about a longtime married couple, the post gets some kind and congratulatory comments from readers. I’m glad that we can continue to provide a forum for that. We still have to hunt for bad actors, but Facebook is policing as well.
What I have most appreciated is when reader comments allow us to take a bead on a community issue. For instance, when we posted to Facebook our story about the new Aldi grocery store coming to Dubuque, it generated more than 300 comments. Reading through those comments shed light on the real challenges faced by residents in downtown Dubuque who seek more grocery options. I’m hoping we can continue to keep dialogue like that going on our Facebook page.
We also have a robust letters to the editor section, and readers are welcome to share their thoughts and opinions in that way. And if the feedback is for TH editors, please drop me an email or give me a call. I’m always interested in readers’ thoughts.
Shutting down the comments section is a decision that has been a long time coming. At this point, the negativity in the commentary and the drain on resources to monitor them far outweighs any benefits I see. Please continue to engage with us by reaching out directly, commenting on Facebook and writing letters to the editor.
Gilligan is a 30-plus-years veteran of the Telegraph Herald and has been executive editor since 2017. Email her at amy.gilligan@thmedia.com.