On Monday, November 14, Presidents Joe Biden of the United State and Xi Jinping of China met in Bali, Indonesia. This provided an opportunity for direct though informal interchange between the heads of the governments of two very powerful nations.

Tensions between Beijing and Washington have been steadily rising over a range of issues, from human rights to economic and military conflicts. The U.S. is planning to deploy six B-52 strategic bombers to Australia in part to represent opposition to China’s expansionist moves, in particular threats over Taiwan. Not surprisingly, Beijing has reacted with strident outrage.

Arthur I. Cyr is author of “Liberal Politics in Britain.”

