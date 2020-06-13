I commend Peg Reis for speaking out that all lives matter (June 6).
I understand that she is not trying to take away from the troubling plight of young black men having to fear being harassed by police. I think the resultant violence that accompanies these protests gives rise for us to ask ourselves questions.
I haven’t heard of any person who watched the video of George Floyd’s death say that it was excusable for any reason. But I also saw a clip of an older black woman cleaning up the debris in front of her ravaged and looted small business saying something to the effect that if black lives mattered so much, then why didn’t her life matter? This violence that comes in the wake of protests that claim that “Black Lives Matter” yet destroys the livelihood and in some cases even takes the lives of innocent people — no matter the color — gives ample reason for people to ask, “Don’t all lives matter?”