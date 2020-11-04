Last Monday I tripped over a pumpkin at one of our grocery stores. It was quite a fall and I really hit my head. Immediately, a number of people from inside the grocery store came to help. One had a medical insignia on her shirt. Another man called 911, and a man going to the store stopped his truck and gave me a blanket to cover me up. The ambulance people and rescue squad were also wonderful. I am writing this letter to thank all these people whose names I did not get.
In this time of worry, despair and fear, these people came to help when they didn’t have to. I want them to know, and they know who they are, they will be in my prayers forever and they have my deepest thanks.
It made this event in my life a wake-up call to all the good and kind people out there. A million thanks and blessings to those who do good works.