Last Monday I tripped over a pumpkin at one of our grocery stores. It was quite a fall and I really hit my head. Immediately, a number of people from inside the grocery store came to help. One had a medical insignia on her shirt. Another man called 911, and a man going to the store stopped his truck and gave me a blanket to cover me up. The ambulance people and rescue squad were also wonderful. I am writing this letter to thank all these people whose names I did not get.

In this time of worry, despair and fear, these people came to help when they didn’t have to. I want them to know, and they know who they are, they will be in my prayers forever and they have my deepest thanks.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

It made this event in my life a wake-up call to all the good and kind people out there. A million thanks and blessings to those who do good works.

Tags