I found myself in agreement with the Republican congressmen who expressed outrage over providing unemployment benefits that might exceed an individual’s regular paycheck. How could this be condoned?
I mean, of course, how could we allow any full-time employee in this country to make so little income that an additional $600 in unemployment pay per month would put them over their monthly wages?
The obvious solution is a substantial increase in the minimum wage. Yes, I might need to pay a little more for a hamburger or a movie but maybe doing so will allow others to afford food, shelter and enrichment for themselves and their families.
Of course, I have heard that those who don’t make a good living are just lazy. I personally know several “lazy” people who work three jobs just to put food on their tables and a roof over their children’s heads. It is time for the haves to have a little less so the have-nots can live just a little of the good life.