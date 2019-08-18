The Dubuque area is privileged to be home to a quite a few colleges.
This time of the year brings attention once again to the critical importance and value of higher education to all of us in the Dubuque area, whether students, employers or others in the community.
In the coming weeks,
thousands of new and returning students are arriving with hopes and dreams for their future. In our colleges they are being prepared to function and contribute in society through a wide range of programs that are available to them. Many will have already taken colleges courses while still completing high school. Quite a few will have been taking online courses through the summer. In fact, the typical college curriculum will incorporate a variety of learning modes throughout the duration of a degree program.
Some of the programs they will take emphasize practical and vocational training; others broader preparation in liberal arts or Christian theology. There are programs in health care, science, technology and various social sciences. Some are two years in length, many four years and even graduate and seminary programs.
These points illustrate the wide range of higher education offered in the region.
If you look closely you will find there are numerous partnerships between our many local institutions; between the various colleges and the local public and private school districts, and to a growing extent, among the
colleges in our community.
Similarly, strong relationships are evident between the local colleges in the Dubuque area and regional employers. Whether the employer is a social agency, a local church or ministry, or a commercial enterprise, I’m glad to see the cooperation that exists. It results in college graduates finding opportunities right here and choosing to give back through what they have learned and accomplished in their college of choice.
An example of how this works: Last week, I was privileged to attend a session hosted by the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce, at which leaders from each of the local colleges were invited to provide input on areas of concern and interest to present to local, regional or national legislators.
After the session, event organizer Barry Gentry, senior vice president of the Chamber, wrote:
“From Education to Economic Development to Health care and everywhere in between — we see how every business sector complements the next. We know that it takes us all championing each other’s efforts and that’s when we reach the highest levels of success ... which in turns benefits everyone in our community!”
The Dubuque area is all the richer for the many college
students who choose to stay here for their education; the many who came from afar to join us; and for those who remain here after college and invest their lives in the community.
At a time when differing perspectives exist about the value of a college education, mine is that the higher education institutions of the Dubuque area are of critical importance and great value to us all.
Through education, we prepare students intellectually, socially and professionally — head, heart and hands — to take their place as citizens and contributors to our many local institutions and business enterprises.