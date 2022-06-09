An Ivy League college has been sued recently, alleging that it unfairly restricts the number of highly qualified Asian-American students admitted to the institution. Critics of these suspected actions suggest that they are reminiscent of the quotas placed on Jewish students in higher education in the early years of the 20th century.
Underlying this controversy is the fundamental idea of meritocracy in this country. Do we and should we always select people based on their fundamental qualifications for a seat at a highly selective university or with a desirable employer, or must consideration be given to historical factors that require society to create affirmative action and diversity programs to address past inequities?
National and state legislators have for decades been unable to answer these important societal questions with effective legislation. As a result, the issue has balkanized the nation’s workforce, and often passed the controversy on to the judiciary.
Meritocracy results when people in society have the opportunity to pursue the best possible version of themselves. Individual effort and ability should determine one’s success in life.
It should not matter that a parent previously attended the school or that a generous donation preceded the student’s arrival on campus. Similarly, an applicant should neither be denied nor awarded employment based on arbitrary membership in a category favored by society.
Promotions within an organization should be based on performance-based criteria, not on superficial constructs that require a company’s workforce to resemble those in some mythical social order.
Recently one of the armed services decided promotions were not being equitably distributed among its ranks. As a result, it is considering the reintroduction of photos into selection folders, presumably to make it easier to identify the desired candidates for promotions.
Should not our military’s only focus be the selection of the very best warriors to fight and win our wars? Perhaps it should look to college and professional sports teams as worthy exemplars of a meritocracy where only the very best take the field.
Diversity-based appointments do a disservice to both the person selected and the individual denied. Diversity hires might well wonder if they have been hired strictly on their qualifications. Colleagues might well be uncertain if they are working with, or being supervised by, the best available candidate.
And, what do you tell the person not selected? Sorry, you have an irrelevant and immutable (gender, race, color, etc.) characteristic that disqualifies you from consideration for this position.
Many years ago, I tested for a civil service position and, having landed on the top 10 list, was offered an interview. Upon arriving, I was told that the open position was reserved for a female candidate, but that I would be interviewed. No such qualification had been listed in the job posting. This kind of experience invites skepticism about an organization’s claim to be an equal opportunity employer only interested in determining if the applicant possesses the necessary skills, knowledge and ability to do the job.
Meritocracy can help motivate citizens to pursue career goals that are important to them. Opportunities for high-quality education and training must be available and accessible to all citizens.
Sorting people into categories and groups for purposes of special treatment in the end helps no one. It only increases resentment among those who should be united behind the common goal of creating a society where meaningful employment opportunities exist for everyone.
