In December of 1968, as astronauts Bill Anders, Jim Lovell and Frank Borman orbited the moon, the first people ever to do so, they recited verses one through 10 of the Genesis creation narrative from the Bible. The following May, the U.S. Post Office issued a commemorative 6-cent postage stamp with an image of the earth rising over the moon, bearing the words “In the beginning God …”
NASA is now preparing to return mankind to the moon, and much has changed in the intervening 50-plus years. For one, a stamp can no longer be purchased for 6 cents — try 60 cents instead.
Furthermore, the U.S. Postal Service would not likely seek approval to issue a stamp with a message from the Bible.
The Bible, however, has far from lost its relevancy to this present generation. It continues to be a wellspring of inspiration, comfort and solace to those who turn to its pages at any point in life.
According to Guinness World Records, the Christian Bible is the best-selling book of all time. Research shows that the total copies printed lie between 5 and 7 billion, with 80 million added annually.
The Bible is replete with phrases and metaphors that are adopted in common language: “my brother’s keeper”; “scapegoat”; “a man after my own heart”; “the handwriting on the wall”; “honest scales”; “at wit’s end”, “no rest for the wicked”; “a good Samaritan”; “like a lamb to the slaughter”, and many more. We use such expressions without realizing how much the Bible influences our language and culture.
The Bible was influential in the lives of the founders of this great nation, and in their thinking about the Constitution. John Adams, the second U.S. president, observed “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”
The Bible continues to have great symbolic significance at key moments in our western society.
Presidents, members of Congress and judges take their oath of office most frequently on a treasured personal copy of the Bible.
The Bible, however, is not a merely symbolic book to be used at weddings, funerals, court proceedings or official inauguration ceremonies. For so many of us, it serves as the foundational document for personal faith in Jesus Christ.
In our own region of Dubuque, we boast no less than six higher-education institutions that incorporate into their curriculum theological studies based on the Bible. Each is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, as recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.
Our community is enriched by the students, faculty and staff of these institutions. Our graduates find employment in every type of workplace — be it commercial enterprises, charitable community organizations, or many of our local churches. The vital role of faith and religion in our lives must not be diminished or ignored. The Bible continues to be highly relevant to our history, our present culture and our future. Our local institutions of higher education play a valuable role in the spiritual, moral and ethical climate that exists.
This week, the world bids farewell to the longest reigning British monarch, the late Queen Elizabeth II. Many of us will identify with words she penned as recently as August of 2022:
“Throughout my life, the message and teachings of Christ have been my guide and in them I find hope.” This is the message of the Bible.
As we reach for the moon once again, we should not forget our origins, nor should we neglect the guiding light of the Bible.
Boom has been president of Emmaus Bible College, Dubuque, since 2013. His email address is pboom@emmaus.edu.
