Earth Rise 1969 stamp

This 1969 postage stamp is memorable in many ways.

 Contributed

In December of 1968, as astronauts Bill Anders, Jim Lovell and Frank Borman orbited the moon, the first people ever to do so, they recited verses one through 10 of the Genesis creation narrative from the Bible. The following May, the U.S. Post Office issued a commemorative 6-cent postage stamp with an image of the earth rising over the moon, bearing the words “In the beginning God …”

NASA is now preparing to return mankind to the moon, and much has changed in the intervening 50-plus years. For one, a stamp can no longer be purchased for 6 cents — try 60 cents instead.

Boom has been president of Emmaus Bible College, Dubuque, since 2013. His email address is pboom@emmaus.edu.

