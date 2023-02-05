When the man who schemed to overthrow the 2020 presidential election thinks he ought to run again — and his party isn’t stopping him — you bet our democracy is threatened!
As president, Donald Trump surrounded himself with henchmen who would do his bidding. Like most dictators, he humiliated, bullied or fired anyone who didn’t fall into line. He called journalists “enemies of the people.” He showed contempt toward people of color, women and gays.
Trump showed disregard for all Americans when he tried to crush the Affordable Care Act, ignored the pandemic and dismissed warnings about climate change. He enriched elites, touted extreme nationalism and told thousands of lies. Worse, he ignored the outcome of the 2020 election, going against the people’s will. Recently he posted that “fraud” in the 2020 election “allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution.” (If you don’t believe this, check Fox News.)
I wonder how long it would’ve taken Trump to jail his opponents had he held onto office. Remember the chants of “Lock her up!”
If Trump was simply a political one-off, I wouldn’t be so worried, but he’s not. Many others also want power, no matter what it takes. I’m talking primarily about members of the Republican Party, many of whom have been emboldened by Trump’s actions and his avoidance of any consequences, at least for now.
In Arizona, Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has refused to concede the election to Katie Hobbs, who won by 17,000 votes. Lake claimed that 40,000 ballots, which were signed in 2020, should have counted toward this past November’s election results. She also endorsed Trump’s statement about suspending the Constitution.
Across the nation, Republicans have censured or otherwise punished members of their own party who have refused to support Trump: Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Gov. Brian Kemp, who didn’t give in to pressure to “find 11,780 votes”; U.S. Sens. Richard Burr, of North Carolina, Bill Cassidy, of Louisiana and Pat Toomey, of Pennsylvania, who voted to convict Trump after the Jan. 6 insurrection; Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Sen. Jeff Flake, who supported Joe Biden in the 2020 election; and the 10 Republican House members who voted to impeach Trump.
Republicans are fighting unfairly. During the past two years, according to the Brennan Center for Justice, 18 GOP-controlled states passed 34 voting-limit laws that disproportionately affect voters of color, who are more likely to vote Democratic. They’ve purged voter rolls, and eight of the 10 most gerrymandered states are red states.
Now, U.S. House Republicans refuse to boot George Santos, who lied repeatedly his about background and is accused of masterminding a Ponzi scheme. Previously, people like Santos would have been drummed out by the party, but party leadership wants his votes.
In Iowa, Republican lawmakers have passed numerous bills that the majority of Iowans have opposed, including school vouchers for private schools, the “heartbeat” anti-abortion bill, cuts in unemployment benefits and a reduction in the corporate income tax rate. They and Republicans in other states seem to care not a whit about constituents’ concerns.
Meanwhile, the anti-democracy movement still exists, and one must wonder what kind of government it would form if it took over.
Many democracies became dictatorships for many years — Weimar Germany, Poland, Chili, Austria, Spain, Brazil, Nicaragua and Venezuela. Now Hungary is dominated by an authoritarian prime minister.
