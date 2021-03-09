The movement to emphasize, cultivate and nourish local businesses, local affairs with resulting beneficial spin-offs for community cohesiveness deserves to be evaluated in a larger historical context. Without doubt, this will endow it with enormous justifications and incontestable legitimacy.
Decades ago the issue was already debated as part of a wider philosophical discussion among Nobel Economists and other scholars. Central to this was the crucial notion how knowledge is dispersed and utilized across the economy. If an economy is subjected to guidance from a national central agency then the vast amount of knowledge that exists and is used locally across the nation is either neglected or severely diminished. In effect, one bases national policy on ignorance when the tiny knowledge of a few experts is imposed on a huge economy. That has serious negative socio-economic consequences.
A successful economy always embraces maximum knowledge in any policy formulation and enactment.
A brief summary of the historical evolution of centralizing our economy and concomitant minimizing and neglect of local and regional knowledge will help to understand our current national economic malaise.
The proto-roots of the Dow Index evolved in the 1880s. It was joined, just after the turn of the century, by the Wall Street Journal, the first paper aiming at a nationwide audience to collect nationwide savings and investments into one central location. Its emergence was soon co-joined by Merrill-Lynch-Pierce-Fenner and Smith, which would gradually become the world’s largest and most active investment firm. A parasitic symbiosis developed between the WSJ and MLPFS. In time, both siphoned trillions away from local and regional investments, and this was parasitically profiting billionaires who not only failed to produce products enhancing the living standard but who did exactly the contrary.
In essence, Wall Street was and continues to be an asymmetrical knowledge market wherein the insiders and the CEOs will always profit at the expense of the national well-being.
This destructive evolution was cemented and politically sanctioned by the revolving door which allowed top pols in D.C. to partake in institutionalized theft by joining the insiders.
No need to mention the horrible nationwide long-term damage done by the stock market collapse of 1929.
Intensifying centralization continued with the creation of the Federal Reserve system in 1912. Over the long term, it served on a massive scale not the people but the interests of Wall Street. In fact, its bosses too often moved back and forth between these two centralizing powers.
World War I tremendously facilitated the centralizing as historically all armed forces tend to do. President Wilson aimed to make the world safe for democracy and to end all wars. Pompously, he proclaimed us to have “saved the world” while not understanding that the U.S. until WWI was a debtor economy and turned into a creditor economy until Wilson’s entry into WWI. If he had chosen continued neutrality we would have had a chance of starting into the direction of becoming the Switzerland of the globe with an awesome living standard which would be envied and admired globally.
In fact, had Wilson maintained neutrality, as Switzerland has done for about 170 years, we could have enacted also the highly decentralized and local policies of Switzerland. It does not even emphasize a national inflation rate the way we do it and even its citizenship is granted locally and its 26 cantons retain political power far, far more in a tiny nation than we do at the state level in a very large nation.
In any case, the argument for placing priority on local activities is self-evidently necessary to counteract the massive and intense centralizing pattern carried out by high-tech corporations through the internet. Those actions are burdening and devastating local affairs. This does not mean eliminating internet activities, not at all, it only means major restrictions and limits have to be imposed to correct vast imbalances. That is long overdue and sorely needed and will spread wealth more uniformly across the economy.