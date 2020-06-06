The somber motivation for this column lies in a recent act of police brutality that resulted in the death of George Floyd.
Floyd’s death has deservedly received a flood of social media attention nationwide, and within the local Dubuque community. As people grapple with how to react to the racism within our country, I’ve been encouraged by the strength of my high school peers. They’ve exemplified the power and importance of spreading awareness and exposing the many racial discrepancies in our criminal justice system.
While increasing awareness of institutional racism marks an important first step toward justice, the next two steps of self-reflection and individual action are equally crucial. Self-reflection and individual action encourage white people to advocate for racial equality, rather than allowing us to remain aware yet complacent.
I see, I like, I scroll, I retreat. As a person of privilege, I’ve utilized social media to ingest scattered facts and speeches and powerful quotes. Unfortunately, I’ve stalled after scrolling because I haven’t reflected enough on the role I play in perpetuating racism, nor have I recognized my personal responsibility to act. Instead, I’ve actively decided to retreat.
My retreat strengthens the illusion that racial discrimination exists solely in extreme and blatant actions. Truthfully, institutionalized racism includes subtle, individual decisions and omissions which are dangerously invisible within America’s political, economic and social structures.
Acknowledging our white privilege requires an endurance of embarrassment and discomfort as we confront how we’ve sustained racially discriminatory practices within ourselves and our broader community. After reading “White Fragility” by Robin DiAngelo, I’ve identified several subtly oppressive actions of which I’m guilty. I’ve redirected attention from African-Americans by arguing that “All Lives Matter.” I’ve labeled headlines of police brutality in big cities as rarities rather than representations of what exists everywhere, including within Dubuque. Upon researching, I’ve learned that African-Americans, despite making up 4% of Iowa’s population, make up 25% of Iowa’s prison population, according to the State Data Center of Iowa as of February 2020.
Moreover, according to an April 2020 ACLU report, “in Dubuque County, a Black person is 13 times more likely to be arrested (for marijuana possession).” Perhaps my most harmful mistake has been my reluctance to speak. Worry over offending people has silenced me ... until now.
Upon reflecting on how we’ve inevitably wielded our white privilege to ignore or benefit from our racially oppressive society, we may gratefully acknowledge that we’re capable of reform. By reading about the racist ideologies embedded into white culture, we can dispose of destructive ignorance and create powerful enlightenment.
We must speak out and engage in constructive and uncomfortable discourse. Financially, we can support equity-driven nonprofits, such as the Dubuque Dream Center, that enrich and empower African-American kids within our own community. We must hold ourselves accountable to identify and eliminate our discriminatory habits.
The battle for racial equality can’t be paused or neglected. We must fight until we’ve established a nation with “liberty and justice for all.”