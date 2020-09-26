I recently read in the Telegraph Herald the story of Bishop Loras owning a slave. Even though owning a slave was legal at that time, one would think he would not do so on moral grounds.
The same happens today where we see lots of “so-
called” Catholics supporting candidates (such as Joe
Biden and Nancy Pelosi, to name just two high-profile political leaders) who support abortion, realizing that it
is legal but certainly not moral. I have even seen some priests and religious actively supporting pro-abortion candidates.
Why is it justifiable to do so? Is it just following a particular party and not questioning what it stands for? Is it a poorly formed conscience?
Legality and morality are not always the same. The Dred Scott decision stated that blacks were only considered to be 3/5 of a person. It took a civil war to change this. In Germany, Jews, and others, faced certain death under Hitler because it was legal to kill them.
The magisterium of the Catholic Church and our own archbishop have been very clear on the evils of abortion. Abortion is a grave offense against God.
Will I see it in my lifetime? When will people, and especially Catholics, stop supporting pro-abortion candidates? All I can say is “Lord have mercy. Father, forgive them for they do not know what they are doing.”
When will the unborn receive their rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness?