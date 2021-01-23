Hello, Dubuque Community — and more specifically, Ward 1. I am writing this letter to inform you that only good will come from electing Susan Farber to City Council, Ward 1. Susan is from the Dubuque community and has worked in it and for the growth of it for many years. She has solid knowledge of where we have been, as well as our potential for the future.
I was first introduced to Susan as a child in the Dubuque City Recreation Program when I signed up for tennis lessons. I was fortunate to have Susan, (who later became a DSHS Hall of Famer!) as one of my instructors, and I had a wonderful and successful experience, which certainly opened a few doors for me.
Since then, I have seen, firsthand, Susan continue to work in Dubuque as well as donate her time and money to various boards and many nonprofit and fundraising events. It is ironic that I am writing this on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. He was all about giving back to your community.
Susan is a quality candidate for our City Council that will serve with heart and integrity. I urge you to vote for Susan Farber, Ward 1 on Feb. 2 and March 2.