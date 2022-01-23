Though we revere and ritualize home ownership, we do not in fact practice sound and wise ownership. Nationally, home ownership has suffered severely in recent times. In fact, it has seen an actual decline in spite of population increases. Besides the massive subprime disaster we have witnessed lately shockingly increasing home prices and, lo and behold, corporations buying up homes and, in turn, renting them out or flipping them. On top of this, trailer parks have been subjected to exploitation by investors buying up parks and raising rents terrifically.
Thus, home ownership, which historically we have always claimed — as Bush Jr. did in particular — as the American Dream has been far too often a nightmare.
This sad and tragic fact has then been compounded by the economics of home ownership. Generally, our homes are made of wood with asphalt roofs. They require constant and extensive maintenance. In turn, this boost occurs in an illusory fashion, the GDP, yet it places a perennial burden on home owners.
On top of this, as if to give the coup de grace to home ownership, we have imposed the highest taxes on our homes. Not only the highest but, relative to some advanced economies, 10 to 15 times higher — yes you read correctly — times and not percent.
As if this is not enough, we also use our rapidly depreciating homes as ATMs for reverse mortgages, cashing out capital gains, refinancing, home equity loans, etc.
All in all, we commit the gravest abuses to the largest assets that most of us try to own. Yes, trying to own because most homes are not owned by us but by the finance corporations. Only about 30% are actually owned mortgage free. They can be passed on to the heirs, thus aiding personal financial freedom in the true sense by decreasing our national disease of debt slavery.
The fact that we are not proud of home ownership — and can’t be due to the high rate of slum homes in most towns across the nation — we rarely mention it in obits which endlessly list our favorite sports teams, our adored celebrities or travels but rarely if ever pride in home ownership. Yet, a home is the venue where we spent most of our time and thus a home should always have a high priority in whatever we do.
So, what can be done? Reducing real estate taxes substantially and compensating through much higher sin taxes as is the case in many foreign advanced economies. Then, ensure and enact durable and high quality construction through relevant building code adjustments. Some owners actually are afraid of maintaining or remodeling due to fear of raising taxes.
In the final analysis, if home ownership is substantially improved, it will have without a shadow of a doubt a highly favorable impact in solving the current national malaise of intense discontentment and hateful political engagements.