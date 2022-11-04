When the U.S. Senate agreed in March to call an end to the annual ritual of setting clocks forward in spring and backward in fall, a cheer spread across the land. For years (decades?) Americans — and the TH Editorial Board — have been calling for an end to the back and forth turning of the clocks as citizens adjust to daylight saving time each spring and readjust to standard time each fall.

Finally, some relief came in the way of Sen. Marco Rubio’s so-called Sunshine Protection Act to end the illusion that anyone was actually “saving” daylight. The measure quickly got 18 cosponsors in the Senate and passed unanimously. However, despite blazing through the Senate, the measure has not been taken up by the U.S. House of Representatives.

Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.