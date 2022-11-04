When the U.S. Senate agreed in March to call an end to the annual ritual of setting clocks forward in spring and backward in fall, a cheer spread across the land. For years (decades?) Americans — and the TH Editorial Board — have been calling for an end to the back and forth turning of the clocks as citizens adjust to daylight saving time each spring and readjust to standard time each fall.
Finally, some relief came in the way of Sen. Marco Rubio’s so-called Sunshine Protection Act to end the illusion that anyone was actually “saving” daylight. The measure quickly got 18 cosponsors in the Senate and passed unanimously. However, despite blazing through the Senate, the measure has not been taken up by the U.S. House of Representatives.
The biggest concern seems to be the idea of schoolchildren having to go to school in the dark in some places at certain times of the year. It apparently is such a huge concern that the House won’t even put it up to a vote to, you know, see if the majority of our elected federal representatives support such a change or not.
It makes you wonder what the representatives from Alaska had to say about that, since kids there go to school in the dark half the year, regardless of this change. Even in parts of the Midwest, the sunrise can be after 8 a.m. now at times — kids are waiting for buses before that. If it’s really a problem, here’s a radical thought: Regions in the early morning dark could choose to start their school days later at some times of the year.
Meanwhile, the gaining and losing of an hour has myriad detrimental effects, from serious health risks to mood disorders to motor vehicle crashes. The House should follow the Senate’s lead and make this the last time we have to “fall back.”
And while we’re thinking about kids walking around in the dark, what about our Halloween tradition? Dubuque has consistently held that trick-or-treating should be on Halloween night, Oct. 31. And 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. is typically the witching hour(s).
That’s understandable. It allows folks to get home from work and turn on the porchlights before the little goblins hit the pavement.
But when Halloween falls on a Monday, wouldn’t it be a little easier for most people if trick-or-treating were held on Sunday? Four tri-state-area communities did just that this year (and one held it on Saturday).
And how about starting earlier so we don’t have masses of masked children running around at night?
It’s tough to mess with tradition. It’s a Dubuque thing: We always trick-or-treat on Oct. 31 and have our fireworks event on July 3. But where kids’ safety is concerned, maybe it’s worth consideration.
Dubuque residents might not always like how city government spends their money, but none can claim a lack of opportunities to provide input.
As work begins on the budget for the city’s fiscal year 2024 — which begins on July 1, 2023 — officials invite citizens and other stakeholders to express their opinions. A public input meeting will start at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, in the City Council Chambers at the Historic Federal Building, 350 W. Sixth St. City Manager Mike Van Milligen and Finance and Budget Department staff will provide general information on the budget process, and attendees can share their thoughts on what should be funded in their neighborhoods and the community at large.
Residents and stakeholders also are encouraged to explore two online tools, available at www.cityofdubuque.org/budget, that provide an opportunity to visually interact with the city’s budget. Written comments also can be submitted to: City Manager, City Hall, 50 W. 13th St., Dubuque, IA, 52001. For additional information on the city’s budget process, visit www.cityofdubuque.org/budget or call 563-589-4398.
By and large, we think the city is allocating dollars in the right places. However, where there are new ideas or differences of opinion, this is a great opportunity for citizens to contribute their 2 cents.
The city, in our opinion, could have picked any other night rather than election night to hold this meeting, since lots of people use the time after work to cast a ballot. But the opportunity is positive nonetheless.
