In many rural areas and small communities in the tri-state area, volunteers are the lifeblood of emergency services.
The men and women who serve as volunteer firefighters and emergency responders fill a void of critical need in a system stretched thin in many places. While they don’t collect salaries for the vital role they play, these workers deserve the benefit of assistance when the traumatic nature of the job exacts a toll.
Under current Wisconsin law, volunteer firefighters, correctional officers, dispatchers, medical examiners, coroners and emergency medical service workers are ineligible for workers’ compensation benefits for post-traumatic stress disorder without proving the diagnosis resulted from “unusual stress of greater dimensions” than the emotional strain and tensions experienced by all employees on the job. Meanwhile, paid firefighters, as well as police officers, are eligible for benefits with a PTSD diagnosis by a licensed psychologist or psychiatrist.
That disparity defies logic, and some Wisconsin lawmakers are ready to right the wrong.
Legislation to close the eligibility gap in Wisconsin is working its way through the Statehouse, co-sponsored by Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, and backed by Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, among others.
Lawmakers in this neck of the woods know the critical service that volunteer firefighters and emergency workers provide. The impact of the legislation could be significant in Wisconsin, where about 75% of the state’s fire and EMS departments are volunteer-based.
It comes down to fairness. In many counties, volunteers work right alongside their paid counterparts. They are called to the same traumatic events, witnessing sometimes catastrophic injuries, accidents and illness.
In small communities, it’s not uncommon for volunteers to be called to the scene of an crash or a fire only to find the victim to be someone they know.
Repeated exposure to trauma and violence can easily develop into PTSD. Providing help in their time of need is small recompense for the duty volunteers fulfill.
Iowa and Illinois have similarly uneven playing fields that should be rectified. In Iowa, state statute also holds that a person’s mental injuries must result from conditions that markedly exceed those typically experienced by colleagues working within the same profession.
Meanwhile, Illinois lawmakers introduced a nearly identical bill to the Wisconsin proposal that would make a diagnosis of PTSD sufficient to receive workers’ compensation benefits, but the bill did not advance out of committee.
All three states should correct this disparity that impacts this indispensable piece of the emergency services safety net. Here’s hoping Wisconsin legislators make it law and lead the way to closing the gap.