The Dubuque City Council faces a critical decision in the next month as it proceeds with appointing someone to fill the seventh seat at the table, vacated last week by Brett Shaw.
Council members had two options: Fill the seat by special election, or take applications and appoint someone. Given the health and safety concerns around voting amid a pandemic, and the added expense that comes with a special election, an appointment is a sensible approach.
Determining who should fill the seat, however, requires a thoughtful and judicious process.
There likely will be a tendency to choose an applicant who sees the city and the council as moving in the right direction, one who likely would have voted similarly to the rest of the council on recent issues. But the council should be willing to consider an applicant who might sometimes disagree with his or her colleagues as well.
At Shaw’s last meeting, the departing council member had a message for his colleagues. Shaw called serving on the City Council a great privilege, and he offered his praise to all those around the (virtual, in this case) table who bear the burden of leadership.
But Shaw also offered some parting words that could make the council better able to govern. He took to task the penchant for 7-0 votes.
“There’s a prevailing but unwritten rule that anything but a 7-0 vote indicates a lack of unity by council, or could be interpreted as dysfunction by potential businesses or residents,” Shaw said at the meeting. “Pressing an idea that disagreement impairs or hurts the city is, in itself, incredibly harmful.”
Shaw is right. The push and pull of government negotiation is often how good decisions are made.
Democracy is not always neat and tidy. At times, it is messy.
On public matters where there is disagreement, there should be debate. Vigorous and heartfelt debate. The goal should not be perpetual harmony and an unbroken string of 7-0 votes.
It’s particularly troubling to hear Shaw say that the push for unanimity was more than just a tacit agreement. “This isn’t just perception or opinion — I have received direct coaching from various individuals on this.”
That just shouldn’t be happening. This council represents tens of thousands of people. There is bound to be dissension and disagreement on the myriad issues that council members face. And that should be OK.
To encourage council members to vote together for the appearance of a united front is disingenuous.
The events of 2020 have brought some things into clearer view, and Dubuque is a community poised for change. While diversity and inclusion have long been talked about, the city seems ready to truly embrace a new approach.
Can such transformation possibly happen without honest discussion and even disagreement?
This Editorial Board has not always agreed with Brett Shaw’s opinions or the manner in which he sometimes expressed disagreement. But his point about alternative opinions needing to be heard is well made.
As council members prepare to choose the next person to represent Dubuque’s First Ward, they should seek not a candidate who sounds the most like the voices already at the table, but perhaps listen for the one that sounds different.