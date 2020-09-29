Our seasonal Vacationland magazines are
typically a staple for planning tri-state getaways and hitting local events. Twice a year for six
decades, we’ve compiled in a local magazine lists of
local events and happenings along with places of interest to hit as you travel the tri-states.
Here’s a shocker: It’s going to be different in 2020.
One main problem with the usual business model: Events have been postponed or canceled or are tentative. That makes it difficult to do a print magazine that stays relevant.
Lucky for us, we’re a lot more than just a print news provider.
Vacationland is going virtual — so it should fit right in with the rest of 2020. The online magazine debuts on Wednesday, Sept. 30, and readers will want to check it out. If you’re a print reader who hasn’t bothered to log onto your accompanying digital account, this would be a good time to do so. (Call Circulation at 563-588-5620 if you need help.) This version of Vacationland is a good example of what you’re missing.
It’s worth it just to check out the cover — the online version is laid out just like a magazine so you can flip through it as you would in print. Like always, the cover includes pictures of tri-state activities, events and places. Unlike always, this time they’re clickable. See if you can identify the 22 scenes depicted on the cover — then click on a picture to learn more. Pretty cool — and tough to do with a print magazine.
The digital version also allows for updates, such as when a previously scheduled event gets postponed or is changed (going virtual, for instance). The links to the advertisers are also interactive, so you can click through to the business’ website.
We’re all trying to figure out how to do things differently and still
effectively in 2020. I think this virtual Vacationland is a good adaptation. Check it out at TelegraphHerald.com/Vacationland.