Now that we’re a full five months into this pandemic, if you’re like most people on the planet, you’re spending more time online. While you’re there, there are two local websites you should be sure to check out that have grown out of our popular local monthly magazines: BizTimes.Biz and Her.
We’ve had a BizTimes site for awhile, but it got a fresh look and added elements to truly become the go-to website for business in our area. I like the look of it, with a stock ticker featuring local stocks (let me know if you have a suggestion we should add), a repository of local business columns and stacks of business news and features from both BizTimes and the Telegraph Herald. In addition, it’s up-to-date with the latest business news from state, national and global news wires.
We also send out a BizTimes newsletter each weekday for a quick look at what’s trending and a good catch-up on any local business you might have missed. There’s even an option for local businesses to upload photos of your business events.
In addition to BizTimes.biz getting a new online presence, Her magazine debuted its website, www.herdbq.com, earlier this summer. Not only can readers check out content from the latest issue of Her, but articles from previous editions also can be found, as well as collections from the magazine’s columnists.
There also is a variety of bonus content geared toward women, from both the Telegraph Herald and wire syndicates.
Topics range from in-depth feature stories and personality profiles to family, food, business, health, beauty, fashion and more.
On the site, readers also can subscribe to the print edition of Her, which will then be delivered for free to their door, and a free weekly e-newsletter.
Each website has an “email signup” form in the right column of the homepage to get the emailed newsletter. Otherwise, you can sign-up for all emails (including both BizTimes and HER) at telegraphherald.com/email.
Another solid summer intern
I tend to brag about our interns every year. Maybe we just have a great knack for picking them. Or maybe this generation just understands the value of real world experience and comes in ready to hit the ground running.
Either way, this year was no exception. Well, I mean, except that everything about this year is sort of an exception. When we extended an offer to Elizabeth Kelsey back in February, we told her to expect a summer of attending county fairs, community festivals, political events, picnics, parades and graduations.
And then the world turned upside down.
But Elizabeth came anyway, to our half-empty newsroom with many people working from home, mask on and ready to work. A 2017 graduate of Senior High School, Elizabeth will be a senior at University of Northern Iowa this fall, where she is a presidential scholar, majoring in linguistics and minoring in digital journalism.
I think our internships provide a great experience because interns work as a member of a team of journalists and are expected to carry a share of the workload like everyone else. Elizabeth was ready for the challenge — and believe me, it was a challenging summer.
Amid the pandemic, TH advertising took a devastating hit as businesses closed temporarily or saw their customer bases dwindle. To weather the financial storm, every non-manager in the newsroom took a cut in hours to 32 hours per week — every reporter, copy editor, sports writer, photographer and news clerk. Meanwhile, the amount of local news to follow ballooned with every facet of local life adjusting to the impact of COVID-19. As a temporary employee, Elizabeth worked full 40-hour weeks and churned out stories. She covered an array of topics, many related to the pandemic. She was conscientious, inquisitive and dedicated. Her body of work was critical during the eight weeks we functioned at 80% staffing.
This summer’s internship didn’t look like any we’ve had in the past. Elizabeth never met in person many of the coworkers she saw in daily virtual meetings. But she made a big impact on our local news coverage, and I’m grateful for the time she spent with us.