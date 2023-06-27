Perhaps you saw an obituary last week for a woman named Ellen Haley. It was a factual accounting of the life of the 72-year-old woman, exactly as she would have wanted.

Ellen wouldn’t have wanted a glowing account, a flowers and poetry kind of obit. She never wanted to be the center of attention — not even close. She wouldn’t, for example, even consider acting something out in charades. (But you still wanted her on your team because she was such a good guesser.) The performance piece was way too close to the spotlight for her.

Recommended for you

Gilligan is a 30-plus-years veteran of the Telegraph Herald and has been executive editor since 2017. Email her at amy.gilligan@thmedia.com.