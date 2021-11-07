If you are from Dubuque, you know that there are very few things that touch your life as often as John Deere. As individuals, we find our fellow softball teammates, PTA members and next-door neighbors are lifelong John Deere workers. As businesses, we know that John Deere is one of our biggest customers and most trusted partners. As a community, it is hard to miss that John Deere executives and employees serve on our nonprofit boards, volunteer at every community event and that in just the past year the company donated over $1 million to local initiatives and charities. And as an economic engine, well, there really is no equal. Thousands of employees, hundreds of millions in recent expansions and investment and the envy of other communities that have seen their manufacturing industries and jobs decline.
So we all know there is a lot at stake these days. Our 75-year history with John Deere Dubuque Works as a local employer of choice has been a critical part of this community’s success. And the strong, loyal workforce from this region has been a critical part of John Deere’s success. Generations of our kids have been raised and new generations of their equipment have been launched. John Deere was the great job with great benefits. John Deere workers were the productive workers who outperformed other plants to bring more work here. Continuing that will be a big part of the next 75 years of Dubuque’s success.
Yes, there is a lot at stake. But given how critical John Deere is to this community, we are confident that issues will be resolved and the successful partnership will continue. And that is something we very much look forward to.