“Trouble, oh we got trouble ... right here in River City! With a capital “T” and that rhymes with “P” and that stands for Pool!” The subject of those lyrics from “The Music Man” seem quaint when compared to the economic and social problems we face today, but we do, as “Professor” Harold Hill says, “got trouble,” and not just in River City.
Some problems, like the current coronavirus pandemic, just happen. Whether spawned by accident or incompetence, their effects, tragic to some, are usually transitory and hopefully relatively brief.
However, most of our difficulties don’t “just happen” but are the result of individual and collective human actions over time and can be either resolved, minimized or made worse by individuals and the society and culture in which they live.
It might seem intuitive to focus on economic priorities given the devastation wrought responding to the virus, particularly so since many so-called “social” problems issue from the state of an economy.
Urgency drives prioritization but solutions require identifying sources of the urgency. Some argue the breakdown of the traditional, two-parent family has led to many of today’s economic and social ills.
To others, simply raising that topic and other social issues is considered “insensitive.” Political correctness, where mentioning anything countering an ostensibly “progressive” vision is censored or shamed, is itself part of our problem.
But the erosion of the traditional family, though a major contributing factor, is part of and downstream from the source of the severity of our nation’s problems. It sure would be convenient if there were one place to look for the reasons America’s economic and social troubles have become increasingly grim. As it turns out, there is.
To paraphrase James Carville, “It’s the government, stupid!” Ask yourself what social problem, addressed through a government program or policy, has been solved — or even just merely improved? Poverty? Homelessness? Education? Medical care? Housing? Crime? The answer is none of the above.
Self-described “reformed liberal” David Mamet, in “The Secret Knowledge,” asserts “Most legislation aimed at eliminating unhappiness and discontent has resulted in misery.” Could it be our current problems stem from the long-term, accepted ideas underlying public policy?
The stated purpose of F.A. Hayek’s 1988 book “The Fatal Conceit,” was to demonstrate “that one of the most influential political movements of our time, socialism, is based on demonstrably false premises, and despite being inspired by good intentions and led by some of the most intelligent representatives of our time, endangers the standard of living and the life itself of a large proportion of our existing population.”
The late Charles Krauthammer wrote: “Socialism and communism died rudely, then were buried forever by the empirical demonstration of market capitalism ... where just the partial abolition of socialism lifted more people out of poverty than ever in human history.”
Hayek, Krauthammer and many others have been unpersuasive. Socialism was never dead but, given the complete lack of intellectual and moral evidence of its workability, it should be. Yet it’s still considered by “intelligent representatives” as a viable order for modern civilization. Such is the seductive power of progressive wishful thinking, the arrogant “Fatal Conceit,” that “man is able to shape the world around him according to his wishes.”
In America, progressivism, infused with cultural and moral relativism, is today’s iteration of socialism, and the Democratic Party has become the primary conduit for its implementation. The fact is, it won’t matter what issue we prioritize if we continue “slouching toward Gomorrah” by electing people committed to continuing and expanding a hundred years’ worth of progressive (socialist) government failures.