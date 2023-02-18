As the Dubuque chief of police, I am tasked with public safety and providing that safety in the most efficient and effective way possible. It is my responsibility to recommend ordinances and policies to our elected officials that assist police officers in keeping our community as safe as possible. Those responsibilities led to my decision to recommend automated speed enforcement cameras to the City Council as a way to increase public safety, reduce accidents, respond to the police staffing shortage and increase police officer safety.
I have been a traffic safety advocate and police officer for over 30 years. In that time, the message from the national safety groups has been relatively the same: Buckle up, put it down, and slow down. I think we have grown insulated to the fact that traffic crashes can have serious and permanent repercussions. Safer vehicles, high seatbelt use, and roadway designs have helped mitigate the severity of many crashes. Still, 338 people were killed on Iowa roadways in 2022, including 12 people in Dubuque County.
I recently heard someone say that “only” 12 people were killed. I cannot comprehend how that is an acceptable number to anyone.
Excessive speed is a cause of or a contributing factor to a lot of accidents, especially those involving serious injuries and fatalities. It’s simple physics. The kinetic energy in a crash is part of the equation and goes up exponentially for every additional 10 mph in speed. The second part of the physics formula in a crash is the amount of distance needed to stop. Many factors play into the distance needed to stop: Driver’s reaction time (recognizing and reacting to a hazard), the vehicle makeup (good tires, good brakes, weight, etc.), the roadway conditions (blind intersections, snow, etc.) and the speed of the vehicle. The controllable variable of both equations is speed. By reducing speed, we lower the kinetic energy and lower the distance needed to stop.
The Dubuque Police Department had over 50,000 calls for service in 2022. The department is currently down 15 officers from our authorized/budgeted strength of 113 officers. We are focused on recruiting new officers but this is not just a Dubuque issue, it is a national issue.
I’ve heard some people say that we need to add more officers and that we need more officer-level enforcement of speed limits instead of speed cameras. We simply do not have the officers to be at every location, every minute of every day. Calls for service dictate the amount of proactive time we can spend on traffic enforcement. Additionally, traffic crashes are a staffing-intensive event, as they take time to investigate and clean up. If we can prevent crashes by reducing speeding, then we reduce the time spent responding to crashes. By leveraging speed camera technology, we can be more efficient in how we allocate limited staff and resources. Simply put, speed cameras are on 24/7 and don’t get called away to respond to other issues.
I’ve also been asked why recommend speed cameras now? The Police Department receives an average of three formal speed complaints or requests for enforcement each week. Informally, the speed-related complaints are much higher. I often hear: “The Northwest Arterial is a drag strip …”; “I was going the speed limit on Dodge Street and got my doors blown off by vehicles speeding past …”; “When the lights turn green on Central, it becomes a drag race to the next light …” and “Kids play in this neighborhood, one of them is going to get killed.” Speed cameras are now in wide use in Iowa and around the country and their use has been vetted through the court process.
Technology has advanced to the point where there is the ability to accurately view violations, and to have a system in place to allow for due process (appeals) if a person desires.
Policing is a dangerous profession, we know and accept that when we take our oath of duty. Most people think the most dangerous part of policing is being shot or injured by a “bad guy.” In truth, officers are put in harm’s way far more often when making traffic stops on busy roadways. Automated speed enforcement through cameras can increase officer safety by removing them from some of those dangerous situations.
My goal in recommending speed cameras is to reduce speeding in our community.
That’s it. Speed cameras are a tool we can use to more effectively and efficiently enforce a traffic law that is in place to promote public safety. If the City Council approves this recommendation, we will move forward with due diligence. I also hope that the discussion of this topic in itself will cause more drivers to consider their driving habits.
Jensen has worked in law enforcement for more than 30 years and has been a member of the Dubuque Police Department since 1994. He served as assistant chief beginning in 2018, was named interim police chief in 2021 and sworn in as chief in March of 2022.
