As the Dubuque chief of police, I am tasked with public safety and providing that safety in the most efficient and effective way possible. It is my responsibility to recommend ordinances and policies to our elected officials that assist police officers in keeping our community as safe as possible. Those responsibilities led to my decision to recommend automated speed enforcement cameras to the City Council as a way to increase public safety, reduce accidents, respond to the police staffing shortage and increase police officer safety.

I have been a traffic safety advocate and police officer for over 30 years. In that time, the message from the national safety groups has been relatively the same: Buckle up, put it down, and slow down. I think we have grown insulated to the fact that traffic crashes can have serious and permanent repercussions. Safer vehicles, high seatbelt use, and roadway designs have helped mitigate the severity of many crashes. Still, 338 people were killed on Iowa roadways in 2022, including 12 people in Dubuque County.

Jensen has worked in law enforcement for more than 30 years and has been a member of the Dubuque Police Department since 1994. He served as assistant chief beginning in 2018, was named interim police chief in 2021 and sworn in as chief in March of 2022.

