Two years ago, the Republican-led Congress, including Iowa’s senators, Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley, attempted to repeal the Affordable Care Act.
Thankfully, the Senate was not able to pass this bill. However, they are now relying on the courts to repeal the ACA.
At a town hall in Independence in April, Sen. Grassley was asked by a constituent what he and congressional Republicans had planned if the federal courts ruled to repeal the ACA.
He never answered the question, and never identified a GOP plan to cover the millions of Americans who would be without insurance if the ACA were to be repealed.
Grassley responded that there was nothing to worry about, and that the ACA was the law of the land.
However, with an expected ruling from the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in the Texas. vs United States case at the end of the month, millions of Americans have plenty to worry about.
Will 133 million Americans with protected pre-existing conditions no longer be guaranteed protected coverage?
Will two million young adults lose coverage guaranteed through their parents’ plans?
Will 171 million Americans no longer face caps on expensive treatments?
Hopefully, once again, an attempt to repeal the ACA will be defeated in the courts, and our GOP lawmakers can focus on work other than trying to take health care away from millions of Americans.