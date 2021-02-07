Schools are going back to full time! Great news in the TH for February.
What I missed was a comprehensive plan to get all of our teachers vaccinated. If there is a plan in the works, I applaud our city. But if there isn’t, we have an opportunity to come together and get it done. I know I would put my vaccine on hold a while longer to allow the teachers in our community the peace of mind of having gotten theirs. And I would venture to guess others might feel the same.
So to all the caring, dedicated, people who are in the midst of the decision-making for who gets the next batch of vaccine, please help our teachers to receive theirs swiftly.