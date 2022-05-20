Early this year I wrote to say that even though I no longer live in Dubuque County, C.J. May III had my full support, and I would vote for him if I still lived in the county. That is still the case. Having known both C.J. and his wife, Amber, for many years, it’s upsetting to learn that Mr. Kirkendall accused C.J. of having an affair with Ali Newsom because of whatever issues Kirkendall had with her as a person.
Both C.J. and Amber would give the shirts off their backs to people needing help, so I believe Ms. Newsom. I believe C.J. too.
And county attorney candidate Sam Wooden said the office should be run more like a law firm. Well, I’ve worked at a law firm, and from what I can see, C.J. is running the office as such. I don’t doubt there are law firms that would not have even offered an attorney who did what Mr. Kirkendall did a last chance and would have discharged him or her immediately.
I’m not a licensed attorney, but I hope to be one soon. As someone who earned a Juris Doctor, I feel that Mr. Kirkendall is damaging the entire legal profession and hurting people. I respectfully ask him to step back and consider what he is doing.
Meanwhile, C.J. still has my full support, and if I still lived in Dubuque I would gladly vote for him again.
