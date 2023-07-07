The secret to learning, understanding and a balanced education is the systematic elimination of unnecessary, irrelevant excesses. If lessons aren’t strongly rooted in evidence, extreme views become distractions and impediments to real understanding. Diving into social media emotionally drowns out any effective solution for any crisis. In the age of digitally delivered demagoguery, focus as well as evidence are even more essential to an understanding of reality.
Guns, more guns, and greater gun access. Solution or problem?
There have been several studies looking at number of guns in relation to gun violence. During the 1990s, Arthur Kellerman published a study in the New England Journal of Medicine looking at data for violent deaths in Shelby County, Tenn.; King County, Wash.; and Cuyahoga County, Ohio. He found that having a gun at home resulted in a 2.4 times increased probability of homicide and a 6 times increase in the chance of suicide. In 2003 Douglas Wise did a similar study but with a much larger sample size using counties mainly from the U.S. Northeast. He found that having guns in the house resulted doubled the odds of homicide and quadrupled the increase in suicides. Thus, the areas (counties) of high presence of guns increased the incidence of homicides and suicides.
This can be extrapolated to countries, as well. Countries with the greatest private gun ownership (USA, Yemen and El Salvador) have the highest homicide and suicide rates. Indeed, making guns more available or accessible is part of the problem. Common sense would promote this conclusion. The more accessible guns are, the more likely they will end up in the hands of those you wish didn’t have them.
If one looks at “risk assessment”, one sees our leaders have led us astray. Increasing gun accessibility, increases the risk of homicides, suicides, and mass killings. The assertion for increased gun accessibility is that we can protect our homes. A five-year study looking at how many times someone used their available guns for defense and protection, showed that from 2007 to 2012 this defense operation occurred less than 1% of the time. Far, far less than the risk factors for homicide and suicide. The NRA idea that more guns mean less death is indefensible, it’s much like saying more cars on the road leads to fewer accidents.
Delay, delay, and do nothing. From April 15 to 17, the NRA had its annual meeting. Many U.S. politicians attended and gave speeches patting themselves on their collective backs for promoting greater weapons access. During the second day of their meeting, a sweet 16 birthday party became the 166th mass shooting of the year. Four teenagers were killed, and 32 others were injured. By the beginning of May there were more than 200 mass shootings in the U.S. many including children.
As more and more guns are sold during these past decades, mass shootings became more frequent. During this time span little or nothing has been done to limit or regulate gun access. Proposed as an effort to make children more comfortable and safer during school instruction, legislators have restricted discussions of racial, homosexual, and transsexual topics. Yet, banning AR-15s or other military weapons on or near a school campus is not a priority for the alleviation of childhood fears, increased safety, or student anxieties.
Humans are, for the most part, smart and responsible enough to not purposely hurt each other with dangerous tools (weapons). Some things, like fireworks, cause harm easily and are often regulated in quantity and kind.
Since gun violence is the number one cause of death in children, similar approaches to childhood safety should be geared toward firearms. From the standpoint of childhood safety and comfort, reducing gun accessibility and availability should be our number one priority, but sadly it isn’t.
Gerald W. Eagleson, professor emeritus of the Biology Department at Loras College, taught and did research at Loras from 1978 until 2008.