The secret to learning, understanding and a balanced education is the systematic elimination of unnecessary, irrelevant excesses. If lessons aren’t strongly rooted in evidence, extreme views become distractions and impediments to real understanding. Diving into social media emotionally drowns out any effective solution for any crisis. In the age of digitally delivered demagoguery, focus as well as evidence are even more essential to an understanding of reality.

Guns, more guns, and greater gun access. Solution or problem?

Gerald W. Eagleson, professor emeritus of the Biology Department at Loras College, taught and did research at Loras from 1978 until 2008.

