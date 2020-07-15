In what is clearly the least thought-out decision of her term as governor, Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Education are suggesting — no masks and no social distancing as our children head back to school.
Believing that any student obsessed with peer approval would choose to wear a mask is equivalent to thinking that a Republican going to a convention would wear one even when it’s offered at the door.
This decision is wicked in its demand that students willingly submit themselves to the taunts of those less educated to the danger. Wicked — pure and simple. It appears our governor is ready to repeat the inhumane conditions forced on our health care professionals and their patients from the lack of sufficient protective equipment. Her edict violates all the CDC rules which, if followed, would protect our children and their teachers.
Write the governor and demand this be addressed immediately. Expecting an apology for such ignorance is probably asking too much. Whether this could be her way of encouraging more home schooling, her preference, can now be debated.