The wood framed front door fit poorly but once inside the corner house the staircase hung with a firm determination that shadowed the door. The door cusped a dirty window that sometimes spoke when the wind had its mind and the Christian faith tumbled from a conversation. Meanings must not be lost.
“Hey man!”
The second hand clothes draped upon his slouched shoulders. Girth clung like a boundary wall flouncing and shaking but a defense against the harsh souls on the street.
A weathered earthy sofa always set in the front room, the windows on the north wall brought light, the rugs slipped from their moorings and a lone man sat somewhere in the room.
“Doing fine,” another’s response.
The poor and homeless are always out of serendipity, that odd circumstance when a poor man finds help, always an accident in the world where most believe intention has set them across an arched door.
Most look away from the very poor. The indigent will not get a storied place. The very impoverished will be buried without mourners.
A light hearted draft swept the room. The hearty, husky middle aged man slouched in a chair. The socks on his feet were different, one white the other plaid.
“It’s laundry day,” he said. He lifted a delicate lemon pie from the meringue in a dish set on his gut like his midsection was a table.
“Lots of laundry?” Another asked.
The heavy man’s eyes were drawn quickly back into his head. His hair was propped in the center as if a rooster’s pate. His eyes were tired and dark circles encased them.
He said he fell off higher ground though he’d never found himself on equal ground with anyone, yet nonetheless had fallen. He kept his eyes looking at the floor then across the room then contact with the conversation.
“Yeah, I blew it. It’s why I’m here. Last place. I’m trying.”
Each man in the house was behaved as if manners made life easier. Past the front room into the kitchen a thick, black coffee was served. The wooden kitchen table stretched the room.
One asked about luchtime prayer. Another said it started soon.
Tree of life talk grew from the seeds of the ancient religion. The lives hibernated in conversation among men who came hungry, without a dollar to buy a happy meal.
The call came for prayer and three men diligently worked down the steep pitch of the thin basement staircase. Each watched the ceiling and the obstacles in the journey, till reaching the last room. The prayer room had been dedicated to a deceased patron.
The elder said to the man already seated, “You want to read? From Mark like before?”
The men sat round a small wood end table where an empty grey bowl rose like a cloud as if the bowl had held Christian meanings, from a time when the faith went hidden as an underground opposition. The reading reviewed Christ’s meeting with the paralyzed man when he spoke about a missing roof.
A cough lingered. Silence swayed the air.
Broken marble tile embedded into the basement floor had been smoothed to shine. Mark held court.
Prayer sought a dimension of time harkening to the Messiah.
The men spoke about their lives.
“I was divorced. It was ugly. I’m working on forgiveness.”
“I thought I had forgiveness. It takes a long time.”
“There’s that humility. I need to forgive. Too, there has to be hope, for the other and for the future. Don’t we apply faith to others and toward tomorrow?”
“God is so amazing,” the last voice said.
After an hour the small group of disciples, led by the elder with the white beard, walked back to the stairs, upward and out, set for the day and the healing perception, now of hope, odd in its existence, eccentric in its perseverance.