The wood framed front door fit poorly but once inside the corner house the staircase hung with a firm determination that shadowed the door. The door cusped a dirty window that sometimes spoke when the wind had its mind and the Christian faith tumbled from a conversation. Meanings must not be lost.

“Hey man!”

Trenkle is a community college teacher, resident of Dubuque and the author of two books about Dubuque.