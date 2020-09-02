As if things weren’t hard enough for Iowa’s small businesses, news comes that the Trump administration plans to claw back a chunk of the Paycheck Protection Program funds legitimate businesses have used as a lifeline to keep their employees on the payroll.
When Congress passed PPP, the legislation made it clear that these loans would ultimately be forgiven if businesses used them for approved purposes, mostly payroll. And, the law ensured — in writing — that any forgiven amounts would not be taxable, meaning that businesses could use all those funds to keep folks employed.
More than 58,000 Iowa businesses, including the Telegraph Herald, signed up in good faith, secure in the knowledge that if they used those funds as Congress intended, they would be forgiven and not taxed.
More than 550 employers in the 10-county Telegraph Herald coverage area received at least $150,000 each in funding through the program, according to an analysis conducted by the Telegraph Herald. Those funds led to the retention of nearly 32,000 jobs, federal records indicate.
That includes more than 250 companies in Dubuque County that retained nearly 17,000 jobs thanks to the receipt of at least $150,000 each. That job total is about 28% of the 60,300 jobs in Dubuque County as of February.
Well, Congress may have said one thing, but Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin has other ideas. According to the Treasury Department, forgiven funds may not be taxable, but the payroll businesses paid with those funds can no longer be considered a business expense. Now, we don’t know Mr. Mnuchin personally, but our guess is that, as Treasury secretary, he probably knows something about math. Disallowing businesses from claiming that payroll as an expense is the same thing as taxing the forgiven loan.
Which means that Iowa’s small businesses are going to get hit with a huge surprise tax bill, but most won’t know it until — wait for it — after the November election! Surprise!
Now some members of the U.S. Senate weren’t amused by this little “Lucy with the football” tomfoolery. Iowa’s Sen. Chuck Grassley has helped lead the charge in the Senate to tell the Treasury Department that senators meant what they said: The forgiven loans should not be taxable, not even through the back door. Other senators are worried about the “optics” of standing up for small businesses, if you can imagine.
Grassley was an early supporter of SF 3612, introduced to fix the problem. So far neither Sen. Joni Ernst or any of the Illinois or Wisconsin senators have joined Grassley in cosigning the measure. But they should.
Tri-state residents should make their voices heard in Washington, telling Congress to hold true to its intention of the PPP support. The Treasury cannot be allowed to override Congress’ promise to our small business community.