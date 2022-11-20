Only 9% of Blacks own homes in Dubuque according to the TH article. This should be no surprise because the U.S. government has discriminated against Blacks beginning with Franklin Roosevelt.

Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the GI Bill of Rights in 1944 which provided World War II veterans with funds for college education, unemployment insurance, and housing. It contained loopholes that discriminated against Blacks by design. When Black veterans went to their local United States Employment Service job centers, they encountered White counselors who placed them into unskilled jobs, even if they had military training as carpenters, electricians, mechanics, or welders. White veterans received 86% of the skilled and semiskilled positions in Mississippi, while Black vets filled 92% of unskilled and service-oriented jobs.

