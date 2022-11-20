Only 9% of Blacks own homes in Dubuque according to the TH article. This should be no surprise because the U.S. government has discriminated against Blacks beginning with Franklin Roosevelt.
Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the GI Bill of Rights in 1944 which provided World War II veterans with funds for college education, unemployment insurance, and housing. It contained loopholes that discriminated against Blacks by design. When Black veterans went to their local United States Employment Service job centers, they encountered White counselors who placed them into unskilled jobs, even if they had military training as carpenters, electricians, mechanics, or welders. White veterans received 86% of the skilled and semiskilled positions in Mississippi, while Black vets filled 92% of unskilled and service-oriented jobs.
Again, in Mississippi, only two of the more than 3,200 VA-guaranteed home loans issued in 1947 went to Black borrowers. Nationally, by 1950, White veterans had received nearly 98% of the VA-guaranteed loans.
The result: Black veterans were almost completely locked out of the postwar housing boom and the ability to own property — the primary way by which American families generate wealth and pass it to future generations.
All told, 28% of White veterans went to college on the GI Bill vs. just 12% of Black veterans.
During the years after World War II, the Federal Housing Administration and Veterans Administration subsidized the development of entire subdivisions to house returning veterans and others on a Whites-only basis.
