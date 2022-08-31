1) The Dubuque Community School District Board for giving your time and efforts to Dubuque and the Dubuque public schools.
2) The Dubuque Soccer Alliance.
3) The Dubuque Dream Center.
Extracting money from these two entities which have been successful without the city or other boards interfering in their organizations is not showing appreciation for the good they are doing for our Dubuque public school students. Listen to Jim Prochaska. He is putting the value of what these two nonprofits provide to our students.
The Dubuque Dream Center, under the leadership of Robert Kimble, has brought a whole new world to hundreds of young students starting in first grade through eighth grade with academic mentoring, music, art, dance and sports.
Rather than asking these two organizations to pay for these facilities after all of the work they have done and the treasures they have provided, we should be paying them for their services to our elementary and high school students.
Giving Fulton School to the Dubuque Dream Center would allow Robert Kimble, his staff and volunteers to provide support to maybe 200 more students on the waiting list, thus increasing the academic success of these students as well as the Dubuque Community School District overall.
