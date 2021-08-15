The push for jobs. Career readiness. These are critical factors in higher education. It’s receiving more and more attention each passing year.
The most recent version of the U.S. Department of Education’s “Colleges Scorecard” website provides colleges and universities the opportunity to present not only their average annual cost of attendance, the educational programs they offer and their graduation rates, but to also highlight the salaries earned by graduates upon completion. Indeed, anyone investing in a college education should surely inquire if such an investment of time and money will pay off. That’s just common sense.
But there are significant additional elements to a college experience that affirm its value, ones that go far beyond financial returns.
For sure, a search for terms such as “economic value of college” will yield a rich trove of articles on the earnings potential of a formal university education, and how a college degree continues to open doors of opportunity.
The Dubuque area has a rich history of higher education. Indeed, we are blessed with a diverse group of colleges and universities. High school graduates flock to our town each year around this time to start their educational journey. The local community is enriched by their presence as students, and by so many who remain, enter the local workforce, and contribute to the welfare of our region.
But there is more to college than job preparation. And there is more to being a productive member of a local community than one’s economic impact.
My personal belief is that it’s a vital and necessary component. Prospective students should think carefully about their strengths, interests and the opportunities and needs in society. Then decide what program of study to pursue.
However, it’s not the whole game. I don’t believe we should reduce the college experience merely to job placement, career development and earnings potential. We do so at the peril of the moral fabric of our community.
Higher education has long been rooted in faith, and this transcends all faith groups. Some of the earliest and still pre-eminent educational intuitions of our nation were initially founded for the furtherance of Christian teaching. For example, Princeton University, founded in 1636; Harvard University in 1746; and the University of Notre Dame in 1842. The founders and leaders of these institutions had a deep-seated belief in the integration of faith and learning.
Faith was the driving force for establishing these institutions.
The greater Dubuque area is rich in faith-based institutions of higher learning. Clarke University, Divine Word College, Emmaus Bible College, Loras College, University of Dubuque, Wartburg Seminary — a noble group of regionally and fully accredited institutions of higher learning, right here at our doorsteps.
There is really no such thing as a faith-neutral education. Every institution, whether viewed as liberal or conservative, private or public, religious or secular, embraces a philosophical underpinning of beliefs and practices. It seeks to instill certain life-long values in its graduates, values that will be demonstrated and lived out in the workplaces, ministries and agencies where they find career opportunities to flourish.
The earliest institutions referred to above did not limit teaching to a sacred text, but included all aspects of knowledge. Their epistemology was based on a foundational belief in God as the designer and creator of all existence.
And this is so in the Dubuque area today among our own notable, faith-based institutions of higher education. The evidence of success is seen in the caliber of the many local graduates who work and serve throughout our community. We are enriched not just by the economic impact of the jobs they occupy, but by their service to others, and by the highest standard of ethics they bring to the workplace and to our region.