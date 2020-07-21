Jim Carroll, in his July 9, letter to editor, gives me the impression he would like a state religion. Just which religion, he does not reveal.
Jim. The Constitution establishes our United States government. Including the Bill of Rights.
The U.S. Constitution serves as the law of the land and indicates the intent of our founding fathers. The Constitution forms a secular document, and nowhere does it appeal to God, or any supreme being. The U.S. government derives from people (not God), as it clearly states in the preamble: “We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect Union ...”. The omission of God did not come out of forgetfulness, but rather out of the founding fathers’ purposeful intentions to keep government separate from religion.
Although the Constitution does not include the phrase “separation of church and state,” neither does it say “freedom of religion.” However, the Constitution implies both in the 1st Amendment. As to our freedoms, the 1st Amendment provides exclusionary wording:
“Congress shall make NO law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”