In the Dobbs v. Jackson Health decision, which ended the federal right to abortion and returned that lawmaking power to the states, Justice Clarence Thomas remarked in his concurrence that “the 14th Amendment does not secure substantive rights” to abortion or to other rights — “like same sex marriage or the right or the right of married couples to contraception.” This made me concerned about Supreme Court review of those specific rights’ protection, but looking at proposals on state legislature floors this session, I think there is a need to be concerned about constitutional rights protections writ large.

The original Constitution contemplated separate spheres of sovereignty for the federal government and the states. States would maintain state police powers” i.e., sovereignty intrastate areas; and control regulation of the health and welfare of state citizens, like voting, marriage and education; and the federal government would control interstate commerce, the military, foreign affairs, money and the postal service.

Recommended for you

Jones, formerly of Dubuque and the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, is an assistant professor and pre-law adviser at Morehouse College in Atlanta. She can be contacted via email at adrienne.jones@morehouse.edu.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.