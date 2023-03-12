In the Dobbs v. Jackson Health decision, which ended the federal right to abortion and returned that lawmaking power to the states, Justice Clarence Thomas remarked in his concurrence that “the 14th Amendment does not secure substantive rights” to abortion or to other rights — “like same sex marriage or the right or the right of married couples to contraception.” This made me concerned about Supreme Court review of those specific rights’ protection, but looking at proposals on state legislature floors this session, I think there is a need to be concerned about constitutional rights protections writ large.
The original Constitution contemplated separate spheres of sovereignty for the federal government and the states. States would maintain state police powers” i.e., sovereignty intrastate areas; and control regulation of the health and welfare of state citizens, like voting, marriage and education; and the federal government would control interstate commerce, the military, foreign affairs, money and the postal service.
After the Great Depression, the federal government, through the New Deal and other programs, became involved in matters traditionally controlled by states, blurring the line of the federalism relationship. Additionally, the federal government began to impose the power of the 14th Amendment to protect citizen rights as a result of civil rights movement pressure to secure freedoms long denied by state governments as part of their effort to maintain states’ rights — the brand of state police powers dedicated to slavery and then Jim Crow.
Recommended for you
Since Dobbs, it seems like states’ rights are back with a vengeance. State legislatures are proposing and passing all kinds of laws that remove long-assured constitutional protections that legitimize discrimination and deteriorate the right to participation.
Some examples:
In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis rejected the new AP Black History course and recently signed bills that will “drastically limit race education in schools.” In Jackson, Miss., a statehouse bill redistricts the majority Black city and establishes a development district that will strip Jackson residents of “voting power to elect judges and district attorneys they feel serve their best interests.” The bill has passed the House and stands likely to pass the Republican-dominated Senate.
In Iowa, a bill would severely restrict the use of SNAP benefits, prohibiting the purchase of candy, soda pop, fresh produce and meat.
Both the Iowa and Wisconsin legislatures have proposals to reduce child labor protections, increasing the hours that school-age children can work.
In Georgia, state legislators are considering proposals to further restrict the right to vote like the eradication of absentee-ballot drop boxes and increased citizen power to make individual challenges to voter registrations. Another proposed bill would establish a state commission with the power to remove elected prosecutors and district attorneys from their posts.” (Donald Trump is presently under investigation by a grand jury in Atlanta).
These seemingly disparate legislative proposals chip away at rights that directly or indirectly decrease citizenship and limit participation. Post-Dobbs, these laws are unlikely to overturned in federal court.
If the Dobbs decision stands not just for strict limitations on the 14th Amendment powers but also for a return to the traditional federalism relationship where the choices of state government are not checked by federal courts, we are arguably under threat of a legal insurrection that will end constitutional protections without anyone needing to storm the Capitol.
If we think that we could never go back to Jim Crow or to a slavery regime again, we should think again. Going forward, the state of our constitutional democracy will be dictated by state police powers or states’ rights.
It is imperative that we pay attention and get involved.
Jones, formerly of Dubuque and the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, is an assistant professor and pre-law adviser at Morehouse College in Atlanta. She can be contacted via email at adrienne.jones@morehouse.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.