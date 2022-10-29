In yards around Dubuque, you probably have noticed orange signs that say “Vote NO, Public Measure 1” on election day. In smaller letters, you will read, “Reckless Gun Amendment.”
When you vote on Nov. 8, I ask citizens of Dubuque to vote “NO.” No on this Constitutional Amendment.
This resolution on your ballot proposes an additional amendment to the Iowa Constitution regarding “right to bear arms.” Supporters of voting no for this added amendment have named this ballot item, “Public Measure No. 1, the “reckless gun amendment.”
Why? Voting yes on your ballot is reckless because it would make safety measures unconstitutional such as universal background checks and keeping guns out of the hands of convicted felons.
Voting no would allow future provisions such as enabling a judge to temporarily remove guns from a family member with brain health issues who is a risk to themselves or others.
Also, in the three states that have adopted this additional amendment, violence and gun deaths have increased.
The very well-known and admired American Trappist monk Thomas Merton (1915-1968), poet, writer, theologian and religious scholar, wrote this quote about violence, “The God of Peace is never glorified by human violence.”
Flip over your ballot on Nov. 8 and vote no for Public Measure No. 1. Vote no for a safer, less violent environment for all of us. Yes, vote no.
