Just when you think this country can’t get any crazier, it does.
I read with interest the TH articles earlier this month concerning Mary Miller, a freshman Republican congresswoman from Illinois, and, I must admit, I was appalled! Appalled that she could be called out by quoting a comment made by Hitler when he said that “Whoever has the youth has the future.” Yes, Hitler was an evil person; Mary Miller was not insinuating that he was anything other than that by her comment. But the quote itself is 100% factual and accurate, and he was right when he said it. She was making a point, not slamming the Jewish community or endorsing the Nazi regime.
And now some Democratic legislators have circulated a petition calling for her immediate resignation?! Where is Mary Miller’s right to free speech? Or is that now only accorded to members of the Democratic Party? Has “Hitler” become the latest politically incorrect word to say? Should we now refer to him as He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named?
Can we please shed our thin skins, put things in perspective, and get back to some vitally needed common sense? Mary, I don’t think you had any reason to apologize, because you said nothing wrong.
Perhaps the Democrats who took up/signed this petition should now apologize for twisting your comment into something that it never was. I hope that you stick to your principles in representing your state of Illinois by not allowing some Democratic factions to ostracize you for ridiculous reasons.