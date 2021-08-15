National Health Center Week occurs annually during the first full week of August.
We are especially grateful to be celebrating the week during the year of our 15th anniversary! The year 2020 was one to celebrate our health care heroes while 2021 shows the health center turning a different course on the COVID pandemic.
Community health centers across the United States served nearly 29 million patients in 2020, with more than 240,000 of those being seen in Iowa Health Centers and more than 7,000 at Crescent Community Health Center. Nationally, more than 62% of those served are racial or ethnic minorities, with Crescent seeing more than 30% who identify as racial or ethnic minorities. At Crescent, nearly 90% of the patients seen are less than or equal to 200% of the federal poverty rate, in line with the national average for other centers.
CHCs are not just healers, we are innovators who look beyond medical charts to address the factors that might cause poor health, such as poverty, homelessness, substance use and food insecurity. We are a critical piece of the health care system and collaborate with hospitals, local and state governments, and social, health and business organizations to improve health outcomes for under-resourced communities.
Community health centers require that at least 51% of the board of directors be comprised of patients or consumers of the services provided. This enables all decisions to be transparent and patient-focused to continually provide that 360-degree oversight of our operations at every level — clinical, quality, financial and overall governance. Our board is comprised of dedicated volunteers committed to our mission and vision.
At Crescent, we provide integrated medical, dental, brain health and pharmacy services. While COVID-19 continues to exacerbate social and medical inequities across the country, we have stretched ourselves to reconfigure services for those in need. This includes using data around the Social Determinants of Health to better enable a patient to be successful in that individual’s care journey.
We are thankful for the support we receive at the local, state and federal level from our elected officials. With their support, we were able to keep our doors open during the pandemic. We are also tremendously thankful for our stakeholder donors — their support is invaluable to our model of care. Together, we are working to enhance our health care system and ensure access to care for all.
Since moving into our building in 2019, we have fully built out our medical exam areas and all dental operatories. A 2,500-square-foot renovation for brain health services was completed in 2020, and we will be opening a 2,500-square-foot quick care clinic next week. We have sights on our rural service areas as well and are exploring mobile units to deliver care where we currently do not have a bricks-and-mortar presence.
The demand for brain health services grew exponentially during 2020 and into 2021. Anxiety disorders and depression challenges are both higher versus prior year by more than 100% and those two diagnoses have topped hypertension and diabetes for our 2020 reporting year.
Our care model is based on the fundamental principles of the patient and provider relationship. Our patients are all welcomed, we listen to them, we find innovative solutions for their successful care, and we work to ensure they have the support needed for their health care journey.
These patients create our mission moments by providing feedback to us that ensures we are doing what we do best: high-quality, respectful and affordable care to improve the health and well-being of our community.
We appreciate the incredible community support over the past 15 years!