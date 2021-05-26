If the city isn’t liable in the discrimination lawsuit involving the Dubuque Police Department, why pay the $1.8 million? Go to court and fight the issue. Why does Police Chief Dalsing still have his job? Why wasn’t he fired by the city manager? Oh right, Mike Van Milligen believed Dalsing’s side of the story. What did the City Council and Mayor Roy Buol do? Gave the city manager an ‘atta boy.
When asked to comment everyone closed their eyes and mouths and pretended nothing happened, from the council to Mayor Buol and of course the city manager and police chief. Dalsing and Van Milligen both should be fired.