Overwhelmingly if not brutally, our society is characterized by males inflicting sexual abuse, rape or various forms of maltreatments onto wives, girlfriends or other females.

This pattern extends, at times, from the White House and across D.C. on down to the ordinary folks. Athletes, celebrities, influencers, Hollywood moguls, Wall Street financiers, college coaches, even some religious leaders, have been exposed and charged with repulsive misdeeds heaped upon the civilized half of humanity. As a result, too often, a few rotten apples give the many in their respective realm a bad reputation.

Sutterlin is retired from the faculty of Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa, Iowa, where he resides. His email address is shsutterlin@yahoo.com.