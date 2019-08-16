Tucker: The American journey from exceptionalism to violence

Jones: Gender bias behind Trump's attacks on The Squad

Goldberg: Neither left nor right has proper remedy for America’s illness

Our opinion: A quiet plot? Van Milligen deserves better

TH guidelines for letters to the editor

Letter: Proof in the violent Trump-stirred pudding

Cyr: The immense value of silence

Letter: Missed call by candidates and debate moderators

Letter: City staff keeps Dubuque looking good

Letter: Where are values of Grassley, Ernst?

TH guidelines for letters to the editor

Williams: Greedy bankers try to deceive Iowans

Letter: What's really behind the border 'crisis'?

Isenhart: What is governor's better idea on medical cannabis?

Gilligan: Summer detours mean better roads ahead

Letter: Seriously, seat belts on school buses overdue

Goldberg: Debates show how much Obama’s presidency has shrunk

TH guidelines for letters to the editor

Letter: What's to fear about Medicare for All?

Letter: Trump won the election -- get over it