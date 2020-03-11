The citizens of East Dubuque, Ill., have an opportunity next week to weigh in on issues that will affect the course of life in the community.
Voters will decide three ballot measures on Tuesday, March 17, and each outcome will have an impact on the city’s future. Two measures, if passed, would increase taxes, and a third could have bearing on the city’s economy. Those kinds of pocketbook issues tend to draw citizens’ attention. Voters would be wise to thoughtfully consider the long-term effects for their community, and not just the dollar figures.
In particular, the proposal to secure millions of dollars in funding for a school building project deserves community support.
East Dubuque school district leaders will seek permission to issue up to $10.5 million in bonds to support the construction of an elementary school addition at the existing high school, creating a one-campus district. The project will likely cost about $16 million, and the district has some other funding methods in place to cover remaining costs.
Average homeowners would see a tax increase of $190 a year, according to district estimates. But that shouldn’t be the only factor voters consider when deciding the fate of the measure.
East Dubuque Elementary School is in rough shape. It would take millions of dollars in renovations and repairs just to bring it in line with state code. District officials have determined that it makes far greater financial sense to consolidate educational facilities in town rather than put a Band-Aid on a building that has surpassed its usefulness.
Creating a single location — with separate wings for the high school and middle school — would allow for greater efficiency and increased safety, a concern every district faces in this day and age.
Moreover, for an additional 50 cents a day for the average homeowner, the new facilities would provide improved educational opportunities for the children of East Dubuque. If ever there was a case for investment in the future of a community, it is asking people to put dollars toward improving schools. Few things pay dividends the way investing in education can. The quality of the schools is a top priority for young families deciding where to live.
Last year, the school district tried to pass a $12 million bond measure, and it failed on a vote of 692 against to 554 in favor. This time, officials dialed back the figure as best they could. Now it’s up to voters.
The vote comes as the city is digesting the news that the community’s 100-year-old parochial school will close its doors at the end of the school year. With a void left by St. Mary Catholic School, all the more reason to invest in improving the community’s schools now when those families are deciding where to send their kids.
Citizens of East Dubuque have big decisions to make on Tuesday. They should look at the long-term health and viability of the community and support this reasonable investment in local schools.