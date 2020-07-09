Bravo to all the people of Dubuque who helped paint the “Solidarity” mural on the side of the Five Flags Center. I loved the picture the Telegraph Herald published of people on the scaffold helping to paint the mural.
A special congratulations to Shelby Fry for creating this remarkable and meaningful design. I do not interpret the clenched fist image as a symbol of hate and violence as one recent TH letter to the editor complained. The 10 individual multi-skin-toned raised fists express to me the solidarity of all races to attack and resist injustice and inequality.
This is something we must all do to counter the hate and division our current president so aggressively persists in sowing.
Please vote in November for Joe Biden to begin this healing and reunification of our country and to lead us out of the dire crises we must all come together to defeat.