The 2021 session of the Iowa Legislature ended last week — at least for now — following weeks of overtime in which Republican leadership negotiated between the Senate and House of Representatives.
Area Republicans expressed pride in a session that advanced a long list of conservative ambitions, even compared to other recent sessions in which the party has had control of the Legislature.
“We got a lot of good, bold and aggressive things done,” said Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville.
Democrats, though, bemoaned the majority’s focus on what they called a divisive, partisan wish list.
“The 2021 legislative session has adjourned for the year with no comprehensive plan to help Iowans struggling from a global pandemic that has upended their lives and their pocketbooks,” Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, wrote in her last newsletter of the session. “Instead, they focused on wedge issues, taking away Iowans’ rights, doing the bidding of special interests and settling petty grievances.”
Front-and-center of the closing days of the session was a wide-reaching tax bill whose provisions include moving mental health funding from county to state control and ending the state’s inheritance tax.
Iowa Rep. Lee Hein, R-Monticello, chairs the House Ways and Means Committee. In recent weeks, House Republicans held back support of some of the language in a version of the tax bill backed by the Senate and Gov. Kim Reynolds.
Hein noted that members of the House had some concerns about how the bill’s move to end the county mental health property tax levy would work. Under the tax bill, mental health services would be funded by the state, but counties would still manage services as part of the state’s mental health regions.
“We spent quite a bit of time putting some guardrails in place and ultimately had our concerns answered and put into the bill,” he said Friday “We were concerned about pulling the funding and the state paying all of it and the local people who were running it not having any stake in the bills. It could become a runaway spending thing, where they continually need more money.”
In the end, Hein said he was comfortable with some existing provisions that would require the state’s Department of Human Services to approve much of counties’ spending.
Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, also serves on House Ways and Means and was less comfortable when the bill passed late Wednesday night.
“Democrats had 15 great ideas for the omnibus tax bill,” he wrote on social media. “Great public policy to benefit broad numbers of Iowans, advance our economy and protect our environment. We offered nine amendments. All were rejected by the majority party. No interest in doing anything but rubberstamping what we receive from the Senate.”
The tax bill also repealed a backfill payment to local governments used to offset property tax revenue lost following a 2013 corporate tax break.
Koelker said she thought this session was the right time to take that step and that the bill gives cities, counties and school districts plenty of time to adjust.
“All the federal money coming in makes the backfill look minute,” she said, referring to the latest round of federal COVID-19 relief. “And I know the cities rely on this, but we gave them an eight-year phase out. We’re giving the cities plenty of time.”
The Iowa Legislature will have to return to the Capitol at some point this fall to vote on decennial legislative redistricting, which was held up by delays in the release of 2020 census data related to the COVID-19 pandemic and policy changes during former President Donald Trump’s administration.
Van Orden moves to tri-state area
According to his social media accounts, Derrick Van Orden — the Republican who lost a closer-than-expected race against U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis., in 2020 — has moved to Prairie du Chien.
During his 2020 run, Van Orden was based in Hager City. This move brings him significantly nearer to the southwest corner of the state.
Van Orden has been raising money for another run against Kind in 2022 to represent Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District, reporting contributions to the Federal Election Commission.
Democrats strike back at alleged outside influence
Iowa House Democrats filed two ethics complaints last week against conservative advocacy think tank The Heritage Foundation, alleging the organization manipulated events leading up to Iowa Republicans’ massive election reform bill this year that limits early voting, among other provisions.
A video has spread online in recent weeks of Heritage Action Executive Director Jessica Anderson claiming that her group — the lobbying arm of The Heritage Foundation — worked with Iowa lawmakers to push the bill following the 2020 election.
“Iowa was the first state that we got to work in, and we did it quickly, and we did it quietly — Honestly, nobody noticed,” she can be heard telling donors in a speech. “Why? Because Iowa doesn’t have a big bullseye on its back in the way Georgia does. So we worked quietly with the Iowa State Legislature, we got the best practices to them, we helped draft the bills, we made sure activists were calling the state legislators getting support, showing up at their public hearings, giving testimony, and we were able to get three provisions in the larger election integrity bill that were directly written by the Heritage recommendation.”
Iowa House Minority Leader Todd Prichard, D-Charles City, lambasted in the Democrats’ ethics complaints the actions Anderson described.
“The two ethics complaints filed today aren’t about politics,” he wrote. “They’re about transparency and stopping corruption. When special interest groups from Washington, D.C., secretly write legislation and spend millions to influence Iowa lawmakers, they must be held accountable and follow our laws and rules.”
Republican leaders in the Iowa Legislature have denied Anderson’s claims.
Calendar
• 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 25 — U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, will hold a town hall open to the public at the Delaware County Fairgrounds, 200 E. Acers St. in Manchester.
• 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 26 — Republican candidate for Illinois’ 17th Congressional District Esther Joy King will hold a “Meet and Eat” at American Old-Fashioned Ice Cream Parlor, 102 N. Main Street in Galena.