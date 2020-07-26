Most years, about this time, Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, would be getting ready to board the American Lady riverboat, with hundreds of supporters, fellow candidates and dignitaries.
Her annual “Cruising to Victory” fundraiser has been a marquee event on the Democratic political calendar for more than a decade. It has also long been one of the biggest earners for her campaigns.
This year, of course, being out on the Mississippi River wouldn’t have kept the coronavirus on shore.
“That’s been a very successful fundraiser, but if you’re on that first level of that boat, you can’t socially distance,” she said. “So, maybe next year.”
Candidates all over the region are having to set aside the traditional mechanisms for canvassing and fundraising for state offices.
“Before COVID-19 hit, we were hitting every breakfast, every church dinner, every parade, knocking doors,” said Stephen Bradley, Republican contender for the seat held by incumbent Iowa Rep. Andy McKean, D-Anamosa. “But most people don’t want you to knock on their door. We can’t door knock, but I’m putting out a lot of signs and getting a lot of feedback from people that is positive.”
Incumbent Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, who is currently unopposed, has adapted to more material messaging.
“We’re going to focus on literature drops rather than knocking doors like normal,” she said. “You don’t know who is comfortable with in-person right now, so rather than make it uncomfortable, we’ll just make sure they have a note from me, reminding them to go vote.”
Those materials, though, aren’t cheap.
“It means we’re going to probably spend more money,” Jochum said. “In the past, a lot of us would go out and knock doors, have our volunteers knock doors. We’ll have to spend a little more money on mailings and some media that we wouldn’t have had to in the past at the state level. We still have to communicate.”
Already, Jochum has spent $3,359 on more yard signs.
“If you order 500, between the weatherized paper used and the wire frame, each of those costs $6 just for a yard sign,” she said. “All of the sudden, that’s $3,000.”
Jochum also said getting enough volunteers into a room to be effective has become unsafe.
Lundgren said she had begun holding an ongoing digital fundraising drive called “I’m with Shannon,” through fundraising platform Anedot Inc., which has just begun to see dividends. Jochum said she too was beginning to plan more digital fundraising drives.
senators split over next coronavirus supplement
Iowa’s Republican U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst spoke publicly this week about their preferences for the next congressional supplement package for COVID-19 pandemic relief.
Grassley, who chairs the Senate Finance Committee said several times last week that he would prefer direct payment to Americans rather than the payroll tax cuts proposed by President Donald Trump.
Ernst, however, spoke in favor of Trump’s tax cut.
U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, voted, along with the majority of the House, in passing their vision of the next relief package, which would run $3 trillion. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said last week that the Senate’s version should be no more than
$1 trillion.
lawmakers push plan to retain teachers
U.S. Sens. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., and Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., co-authored a bill this week seeking to address teacher shortages in predominantly minority and low-
income communities.
The bicameral Retaining Educators Takes Added Investment Now Act would create a refundable tax credit for teachers, paraprofessionals, mental health providers, and school leaders in Title I schools and educators, program providers and program directors in Head Start, Early Head Start, and Child Care and Development Block Grant-funded early childhood education programs, according to a release. The tax credit would increase as these professionals become more experienced to incentivize retention.
Chesney calls for Speaker’s resignation
Illinois Rep. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, called this week for the resignation or removal of Rep. Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, the speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives.
“There are too many ethical lapses, costing taxpayers too much money, to ignore,” Chesney said in a letter. “We are all paying a gigantic corruption tax in Illinois and it is quite simply driving us broke. Madigan must resign from the General Assembly or be removed.”
This follows months of statements by Chesney against what he sees as corruption in the Illinois State Capitol. This spring, through legislation, he proposed fining members of the Illinois General Assembly who are found guilty of a felony committed in their official capacity a minimum fine of $100,000, as well as prohibiting a political committee from making expenditures for payments to attorneys, expert witnesses, investigators or others to provide a defense in a criminal case.