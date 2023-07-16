At 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, the rotunda at the Iowa State Capitol was littered with remnants of a nonviolent battle held there earlier in the day as lawmakers worked a special session to limit abortion access in the state.
Handwritten posters reading, “Keep your religion out of my doctor’s office,” and, “My body my choice” sandwiched a printed one reading, “God says it’s a baby.” They were stacked on a rack of folding chairs. A Capitol staff member, while sweeping away crumpled, plastic water bottles and pamphlets printed with sonogram images, said, “God, I’m glad I wasn’t here earlier.”
The Iowa Senate was, at the time, still debating a bill that would be signed into law Friday by Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. It restricts physicians, but for a few exceptions, from performing abortions after an already legally required abdominal sonogram detects cardiac activity in a fetus.
“I honestly think ... this was a very respectful debate,” said Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, after the state House of Representatives passed the bill, 56-34, with 10 representatives absent, earlier Tuesday night. “Tempers were high. We heard it all day in the rotunda... (Moving forward) I am a proponent of expanding and extending maternal healthcare to
12 months. It’s important when we look at our maternal death rates, making sure that aftercare is available.”
Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, the House Minority Whip, was unable to attend the special session — as she was in the Netherlands (while that nation’s federal government dissolved, coincidentally) — but was livestreaming the Legislature’s debate when she could.
“A majority of Iowans support reproductive freedom and do not want politicians interfering in someone else’s decisions about pregnancy, abortion, or when they want to start a family,” she said in her newsletter. “This was made evident by the outcry of Iowans who visited the statehouse, left a public comment and reached out to their lawmakers.”
Polling by state and national institutions shows that more than 60% of Iowans support abortion access in most or all cases. But, as was discussed by several speakers Tuesday, questions in such polls do not ask participants how late in a pregnancy they hold those opinions to be true.
With a bolstered force of Iowa State Patrol officers watching closely, protesters against and advocates for the bill filled the Capitol by the hundreds on Tuesday, but managed to never get physically violent. But it was close at times.
The abortion issue is an inherently emotional one, including for those folks from eastern Iowa who traveled the three-plus hours to Des Moines to advocate their position.
“When a woman has this procedure, it is stopping the beating heart of a human being and often breaks the heart of the woman,” said Grace Van Petten, a Loras College student, to both the House Health and Human Services Committee and the Senate State Government Committee on Tuesday.
Opponents of the bill chanted against it for hours, many arriving before 7:30 a.m. and not leaving until early in the afternoon — and rarely not shouting their opinions during that time.
After the House Health and Human Services Committee advanced the bill, some of the more extreme abortion-rights advocates screamed wrathfully at Republican committee members as they left their meeting room: “You’re all going to hell!” and “How dare you do this to all of us? How could you take our lives away?”
Anti-abortion supporters of the legislation spent the same time waving posters of their own, some singing evangelical Christian hymns with hands joined in circles, many occasionally raising their voices to join the noise and make it less one-sided.
While it seems no one acted out with violence Tuesday, some of the activism seemed less sincere. One of the tensest moments — captured and published widely in photographs — came when a man in a preacher’s collar, wielding a Christian bible, shouted a counter to abortion-rights advocates’ chants, his face inches from a protester’s face.
“Stop killing babies! Stop killing babies!” he yelled. “Why are you so evil?”
Before the man had confronted the protesters, he’d turned to the group he was with and said, “Watch this.”
Afterward, when a state trooper began walking his way, one of the advocate’s comrades grabbed his shoulder. The red in his face faded quickly before he laughed mockingly at the spectacle.
During debate in the Senate, later in the night, Democrats — knowing they were in the minority and that Republicans would eventually pass the bill — spent much of their time in a dialogue among themselves. Senate Minority Whip Sen. Sarah Trone Garriott, D-Windsor Heights, let other Democratic senators’ stand on their professional backgrounds — in health care, law or social work — detailing how they thought the bill would harm and even “kill” women in Iowa.
Iowa Sen. Amy Sinclair, R-Fort Dodge, who managed the bill in her chamber, called the Democrats’ discussion “theatrics” She notably also called Democratic senators “liars” repeatedly and called the bill’s opponents’ concerns “made up.”
Republican lawmakers repeatedly based their reasoning not on philosophy or religion, but on the fact that since death is frequently based on a lack of a heartbeat, the detection of a heartbeat equals life.
“I’m not here to discuss any of my beliefs,” Lundgren said during the committee meeting for the bill. Her comment was met with mocking laughter from opponents that was halted by Iowa Rep. Austin Baeth, D-Des Moines, who had been prodding Lundgren to explain her beliefs about life.
Baeth said multiple times throughout the day that the question being debated was not about facts, but about beliefs surrounding the idea of “personhood,” or when a person becomes a person.
During the House committee meeting, Iowa Rep. Steve Holt, R-Denison, said discussing “personhood” strayed into the philosophical territory explored by Nazi Germany’s Holocaust and the enslavement of Black Americans.
But on the House chamber floor, Iowa Rep. Brad Sherman, R-Williamsburg — who is also an evangelical pastor — explained why he thought his caucus was pushing the bill.
“Everyone is free not to have sex — if they’re not prepared to have a baby, they shouldn’t have sex, if they’re that concerned about it,” he said. “All the issues I’ve brought up boil down to one simple question: Is the baby in the womb a person? The highest authority I know of has weighed in on this. God thinks a baby is a person.”
Numerous members of several Christian denominations’ clergy also spoke out during public input and joined protesters against the bill throughout Tuesday. So it was clear that religion was not a monolith. Members of the Jewish and Muslim faiths also said legislating based on what Democrats called a “narrow version” of Christian ideology violated their own religious freedoms, and they threatened legal action.
As of Saturday afternoon, courts had not issued an injunction on the law, as requested in a lawsuit by the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa and Planned Parenthood’s Emma Goldman Clinic — the nearest abortion clinic to Dubuque, in Iowa City. A hearing on the lawsuit was held earlier in the afternoon on Friday before Reynolds signed the bill into law.