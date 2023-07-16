At 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, the rotunda at the Iowa State Capitol was littered with remnants of a nonviolent battle held there earlier in the day as lawmakers worked a special session to limit abortion access in the state.

Handwritten posters reading, “Keep your religion out of my doctor’s office,” and, “My body my choice” sandwiched a printed one reading, “God says it’s a baby.” They were stacked on a rack of folding chairs. A Capitol staff member, while sweeping away crumpled, plastic water bottles and pamphlets printed with sonogram images, said, “God, I’m glad I wasn’t here earlier.”

