Members of the tri-state region’s delegation to Washington D.C. celebrated last week the announcement of $829.1 million for lock and dam modernization on the upper Mississippi River.
U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa; and Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois; and U.S. Reps. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., and Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, along with U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Missouri, announced that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had allocated funds from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for the work.
The money will be used to modernize Lock and Dam No. 25 and for environmental restoration work at Lock and Dam No. 22, both of which are located along the Missouri-Illinois border. Other funds will be used for small-scale projects on the upper Mississippi, a press release states.
The announcement followed a push by area lawmakers to secure funding for such projects. In December, the six legislators were among dozens of lawmakers representing districts along the Mississippi River who signed a letter urging the Army Corps of Engineers to use some of the $2.5 billion for inland waterways included in the 2021 infrastructure package to modernize locks and dams.
The locks and dams included in the announcement would be down-river from the tri-state area, but the work would reduce navigation holdups for the whole industry and bump local locks and dams up the waiting list for their own modernization.
During a call with reporters last week, Grassley called the corps’ announcement a historic win.
“Wherever I am within 75 miles of the Mississippi River, I invariably get a question — particularly from farmers — ‘When are you going to get something done about the locks and dams? Some of them are 80 years old,’” he said. “The locks and dams were one of the top five projects that Iowa needed additional infrastructure money for.”
Hinson also welcomed the announcement’s potential benefits to Iowa’s agricultural industry.
“Over 60% of our nation’s grain exports travel through this lock and dam system, and it is a massive economic engine for the entire state,” she said in a press release. “That’s why I helped lead a bipartisan group of my colleagues in urging the Administration to prioritize funding for these essential upgrades.”
Durbin said in a release that the investment would be a boon for Mississippi River communities.
“For years, I’ve advocated for the modernization of Illinois’ locks and dams, which are integral to our state’s economy and in desperate need of repair,” he said. “I’m looking forward to this federal investment’s positive economic impact on Illinois and communities up and down the Mississippi River for years to come.”
Bustos said in a release that the win was a long time coming.
“This years-long effort to modernize the locks and dams of the Mississippi will help our agricultural producers bring tons of goods to market faster, increase trade by speeding up the transport of American products, spur job creation, alleviate supply chain stress and help reduce transportation emissions,” she said.
Grassley also pointed to locks and dams as a reason that he was one of 19 Republican senators to vote for the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
“When I voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill, I was voting for exactly this kind of support for infrastructure that Iowans depend on,” he said. “I’m going to keep highlighting how this bipartisan bill helped Iowans.”
Other than Grassley, the tri-state area’s delegation supported the infrastructure package along party lines, with Democrats voting for it and Republicans against it.
Finkenauer backs term-limit support with promise
Former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa — who is now running in the Democratic primary to challenge Grassley for his Senate seat — announced this week that she will pursue term limits if elected this year and pledged to limit herself to two terms if elected.
“I’ve watched Washington politicians who don’t even know why they’re running for office anymore, politicians who just want to keep a seat for the perks of the job or to create some sort of dynasty,” she said in a release. “Iowa’s Senate seat belongs to Iowans, not the Grassley family name. And if Iowans trust me with the honor of serving them in the Senate, I’ll return this seat to them and step down after two terms so that our future leaders, rooted in Iowa, can step up and fight for us all.”
Dr. Glenn Hurst, another Democrat running for the seat, also pledged in December to support term limits and serve only two terms if elected.
Hinson weighs in from COVID-19 recovery
Hinson is still recovering from COVID-19 and so was not in Washington, D.C., last week to vote for a bill called the Supplemental Impact Aid Flexibility Act. In accordance with her stated opposition to proxy voting, she opted not to take that route, though she could under House COVID-19 protocols.
In a release, however, Hinson said she would have supported the bill — which allows schools to use current fiscal year population counts to apply for federal aid in the next fiscal year — if she had been in the Capitol.
“This bipartisan, bicameral bill ensures that Impact Aid, a federal grant program, is not negatively impacted due to COVID-19,” she said. “This legislation ensures schools are financially able to continue teaching the children of our brave servicemembers and those from tribal communities.”
Endorsements
The Family Leader — an Iowa- based, conservative, religious advocacy group — endorsed Iowa Rep. Steve Bradley, R-Cascade, in his Republican primary race this year for the new Iowa House District 66.
Calendar
9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 — The Dubuque League of Women Voters will host its first Cracker Barrel of the 2022 Iowa legislative session. Iowa Sens. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, and Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, and Iowa Reps. Steve Bradley, R-Cascade; Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque; Lindsay James, D-Dubuque; and Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta; have been invited, according to a release. The event will be held virtually and will be accessible via the league’s Facebook page.