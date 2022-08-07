The week after U.S Sens. Chuck Schumer, D-NY, and Joe Manchin, D-WV, announced their agreement on a tax and spending plan titled the Inflation Reduction Act, officials and candidates across the political spectrum fought to cast the plan in a light of their side’s hue.
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, opened her weekly press call lambasting the proposal.
“This plan raises taxes on American families,” she said, citing the nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation’s review. “The current plan calls for higher taxes next year on lower and middle income Americans. The bulk of this tax burden will fall on Americans earning below $400,000. And nearly $17 billion in new taxes will be imposed on those earning less than $200,000.”
According to the Joint Committee on Taxation’s distributional effects report on the Inflation Reduction Act, the bill would raise federal taxes on individuals in calendar year 2023, mostly from the top down:
- 1.9% for the $1 million and over income category
- 1.7% for the $500,000 to $1 million category
- 1.5% for the $200,000 to $500,000 category
- 1.1% for the $100,000 to $200,000 category
- 0.9% for the $75,000 to $100,000 category
- 0.8% for the $50,000 to $75,000, $40,000 to $50,000 and $30,000 to $40,000 categories
- 1.1% for the $20,000 to $30,000 category
- less than 0.5% for the $10,000 to $20,000 category
- 3.1% for the less than $10,000 category
But, the average tax rate would increase by 0.6% from present law, from 20.3% to 20.6%. And, the average tax rate would increase by just 0.9% from the 2023 rates set by Republicans’ Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, passed under former President Donald Trump, also according to the Joint Committee on Taxation’s distributional effects report on that bill.
The Inflation Reduction Act would generate $54.3 billion in new revenue in 2023 — $48.5 billion, or 89%, of which would come from those with incomes of $100,000 or higher. The JCT report does not break out, however, how much comes from individual taxes and how much comes from corporate taxes.
All told, the bill was expected to increase tax revenue by $326 billion over 10 years, plus secure $266 billion in savings by allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices for enrollees. This money would be used to fund federal deficit reduction and a long menu of programs aimed at fighting climate change.
Negotiations late Thursday night secured U.S. Sen. Kirsten Sinema, D-Ariz. — long an unpredictable hurdle to her party’s Senate majority — by dropping the closing of the carried interest tax loophole, which allows hedge fund managers to pay lower taxes. That measure in the Manchin/Schumer deal was expected to bring $13 billion in revenue. Sinema reportedly wanted to replace that with efforts to stem corporate stock buybacks. No JCT analysis of that change was available Friday.
Republican Derrick Van Orden, running for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District, also leaped on the proposal.
“(President Joe) Biden and (House Speaker Nancy) Pelosi’s $1.9 trillion radical spending bill called ‘The American Rescue Plan’ gave us a recession and this deceptively named bill will only make our economy worse,” he said.
Hinson argued that any amount of tax increases and spending right now is irresponsible.
“It will actually increase inflation until 2024,” she said. “But hey, Washington Democrats also said the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan wouldn’t contribute to inflation either. Spending more money we don’t have will not reduce inflation. Americans know this. Iowans know this. It is unbelievable that Democrats would try to continue to advance legislation that would worsen inflation when we’re in a recession.”
Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Ross Wilburn championed the bill.
“The Inflation Reduction Act will be paid for by requiring big corporations to pay their fair share in taxes,” he said. “This act will also cap the cost of prescription drugs and allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices, keeping more money in Iowans’ pockets and helping our communities stay healthy. The IRA will also help reduce the deficit — unlike the Republicans’ irresponsible corporate tax giveaways in 2017.”
The bill includes the hiring of thousands of more auditors for the Internal Revenue Service to help collect due revenue from tax evaders.
Calendar
- 1 p.m. today, at Flora Park’s open-air brick pavilion, 2605 Pennsylvania Ave. — Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, will host her 5th Annual Corn Boil with numerous Democrat candidates as guests: U.S. Senate candidate retired U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Michael Franken, candidate for Iowa governor Deidre DeJear and candidate for Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District, Iowa Sen. Liz Mathis.
- 9:30 to 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St. — The Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce will host its inaugural session of a series of events called “Politics & Eggs,” this time featuring a discussion with U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa. The event will consist of brief remarks from Grassley, a Q&A session, photos with Grassley and more.
- 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at the Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St. — The second in the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce’s Politics & Eggs series, this time with U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa.
- 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at Memorial Park, 298 Grant St., Lancaster, Wis. — The Grant County Republican Party will hold its annual picnic to “unite around candidates heading into the fall election,” according to the party’s Facebook page.
- 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at the Dubuque Shooting Society, 10380 U.S. 52 N. — Dubuque County Republicans will hold its annual summer picnic and social. The party includes a shooting competition at 2 p.m., candidate speeches from 3:30 to 6 p.m., food from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. and fundraiser auctions and raffles from 5 to 7 p.m. The event costs $30 for singles, $55 for couples and $5 for those younger than 10 years old.
